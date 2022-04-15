'Carrier' Dome no more: Longtime Syracuse venue to get name change

The Carrier Dome has been Syracuse University's primary sports venue for 40 years.

That isn't changing. The name, however, is.

According to reports, Syracuse reached a settlement with Carrier, an air conditioning company, that terminates the naming agreement that has been in place since the stadium's opening in 1980.

The termination of the agreement was first reported Friday by Sportico. Exact terms of the settlement were not included in the initial report, but tech company JMA Wireless is expected to be Syracuse's new partner for stadium naming rights.

Via syracuse.com, the name "Carrier Dome" was birthed on Feb. 15, 1979 as part of a $2.75 million agreement from the company who provided financial assistance to building the stadium. The structure's total cost was nearly $27 million.

While the original agreement existed "in perpetuity," questions arose in recent years about the partnership and Syracuse's interest in maintaining the Carrier name.

For its 2019 football media guide, Syracuse erased all mention of Carrier. Instead, the university referred to its stadium as "The Loud House" or "The Dome."

Naming rights is the latest in a series of changes for the venue. A $118 million renovation of the stadium was completed in September 2020, which includes a new roof, a center-hung scoreboard, and enhanced lighting and sound.

Air conditioning, which the stadium was ironically criticized for lacking despite the Carrier name, was also included in the renovation.

In its report, Sportico cited information from a marketing group that estimates a $3.25 million annual price tag for the stadium's naming rights. With many renovations already complete, and more to come in the future, SU could've sought legal action to disregard the deal with Carrier. That potential path could've inspired the settlement, according to Sportico.

The Dome's name change is the latest in a series of significant developments for upstate New York's sporting venues. In late March, the Buffalo Bills, Erie County and New York state agreed to terms to build a new stadium for western New York's lone professional football team.

The Bills' stadium has undergone several name changes of its own in recent years.

Known as Rich Stadium from its opening to 1997 and Ralph Wilson Stadium — after the team's late owner — from 1998 to 2015, the venue has taken on three different names since the owner's passing in 2014.

In June 2015, the Bills sold the stadium's naming rights to New Era for $35 million. While the original agreement was for seven years — and New Era had the right of first refusal for a potential new Bills stadium — the hat and apparel company asked for a separation, which was granted, prior to the 2020 season.

The venue went without a sponsored name for the 2020 season, and was known simply as Bills Stadium. Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York then purchased the naming rights in March 2021, and the stadium is now Highmark Stadium.

