Cato-Meridian boys basketball caps regular season with win, share of division title

CATO — Mike Vargason's Blue Devils ended the regular season on a high note.

Nine players scored in the Cato-Meridian boys basketball team's 71-49 win over Manlius Pebble Hill Friday at Cato-Meridian High School.

The Blue Devils took an early 10-point lead on a pair of threes by Austin Vincent and 3-pointers by Marcus Ramacus and Griffin White. Manlius Pebble Hill cut the lead to single digits with three triples in the final few minutes of the opening quarter.

Ramacus, who entered the game needing nine points to reach the 1,000-point plateau for his career, scored 10 points in the first quarter. His 1,000th point came on a free throw late in the quarter.

The Blue Devils began to pull away in the second quarter. After Manlius Pebble Hill scored to make it a four-point game early in the period, Cato-Meridian went on a 17-4 run to close the half. Ramacus and Gavin Bartholomew each had a pair of buckets and Carter Abate and Trevor Lunkenheimer made 3-pointers to give the Blue Devils a 38-21 halftime lead.

The offense continued to overwhelm Manlius Pebble Hill in the second. Ramacus added eight points in the third quarter, including two 3-pointers, and White chipped in with five points. The Blue Devils entered the final quarter with a 22-point cushion.