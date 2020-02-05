Cato-Meridian boys basketball pitches shutout in first quarter in win over Port Byron

PORT BYRON — At the end of the first quarter, Cato-Meridian boys basketball looked up at the scoreboard and saw a goose egg.
Defensively, the Blue Devils pitched a perfect opening frame, a rare sight in varsity basketball.
While that shutout didn't hold for four quarters, it was enough to propel Cato-Meridian to a 58-34 win over Port Byron Wednesday at Dana West High School.
The victory is the latest in a strong 10-game stretch for the Blue Devils, who have won eight games in the last calendar month. Among those eight wins is a victory over then-undefeated Weedsport and Onondaga, two of the state's best in Class C.
It's been a strong turnaround for a team that started the season 2-5.
"We've just gotten to the point where we've started playing together and believing in ourselves," Cato-Meridian coach Mike Vargason said. "We've faced some state-ranked teams coming in. We don't really talk about them being state-ranked. We talk about, 'Hey, it's another game.' Those big games you've gotta do the things you need to to get the wins."
Against county rival Port Byron, Cato-Meridian couldn't have asked for a better start. Six different players scored in the opening eight minutes, with Carter Abate capping it off with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to bring the lead to 19-0.
"My days at Weedsport when I was with the JV squad, we held a couple teams scoreless, but it's rare at the varsity level," Vargason said. "We just kept the pressure on and fortunately we held them scoreless, but they came out in the second quarter and got on the board quickly."
Starting the second quarter, the Panthers quickly erased that zero. Matt Marsden's free throw 26 seconds in got a point on the board; then on the next possession Tyler Merkley drained a baseline jumper for the team's first basket; then Jarrett Fronce hit a 3 moments after that.
As Port Byron started to creep back into the game, Cato-Meridian continued to attack offensively. Leading 30-14 at halftime, the Blue Devils turned to leading scorer Marcus Ramacus to put the game out of reach. Ramacus scored nine quick points to start the second half, the exclamation point on a 24-point night.
Included in his 24 were a few one-handed dunks.
"He's a kid that can light it up and score," Vargason said. "He previously beat my record for most dunks in a season. I had four in a whole season and he shattered that in one game. He's definitely the all-time dunker in school history that I'm aware of."
After Ramacus, Cato-Meridian's top scorer was Trevor Lunkenheimer with 11. Robbie Krieger and Griffin White both added eight.
Mason Helmer was Port Byron's top point-getter with 15, including eight to end the second quarter. Fronce finished with eight.
Cato-Meridian (10-7) has three more games left in the regular season. The Blue Devils next face DeRuyter, currently ranked No. 2 in the state in Class D, next Monday. After that, Cato-Meridian wraps up with a pair of league match-ups against Pulaski and Manlius Pebble Hill. With wins in those final two games, Cato-Meridian guarantees at least a share of the OHSL Patriot National title with Weedsport.
Port Byron also has three tilts remaining, starting with a trip to Manlius Pebble Hill on Friday.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.