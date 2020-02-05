Cato-Meridian boys basketball pitches shutout in first quarter in win over Port Byron

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"My days at Weedsport when I was with the JV squad, we held a couple teams scoreless, but it's rare at the varsity level," Vargason said. "We just kept the pressure on and fortunately we held them scoreless, but they came out in the second quarter and got on the board quickly."

Starting the second quarter, the Panthers quickly erased that zero. Matt Marsden's free throw 26 seconds in got a point on the board; then on the next possession Tyler Merkley drained a baseline jumper for the team's first basket; then Jarrett Fronce hit a 3 moments after that.

As Port Byron started to creep back into the game, Cato-Meridian continued to attack offensively. Leading 30-14 at halftime, the Blue Devils turned to leading scorer Marcus Ramacus to put the game out of reach. Ramacus scored nine quick points to start the second half, the exclamation point on a 24-point night.

Included in his 24 were a few one-handed dunks.

"He's a kid that can light it up and score," Vargason said. "He previously beat my record for most dunks in a season. I had four in a whole season and he shattered that in one game. He's definitely the all-time dunker in school history that I'm aware of."