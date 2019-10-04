CATO – In a meeting between two unbeaten teams, Cato-Meridian was too big, too fast, and ultimately too good for Skaneateles.
The Blue Devils shut out the Lakers, 40-0, in a battle between two state-ranked Class C teams Friday night at Cato-Meridian High School. Cato-Meridian becomes the first team to beat Skaneateles by double digits since Cazenovia did so in the Section III, Class C quarterfinals in 2016.
Skaneateles, which won the Section III, Class B title last season and the NYSPHSAA Class C title in 2017, entered the game with only two losses in the last two seasons.
With its punishing defense and playmaking offense, Cato-Meridian is a team on the rise. After starting last season 0-3, the Blue Devils ripped off five straight wins – including one against top-seeded Frankfort-Schuyler in the opening round of sectionals – before bowing out in the section semis to Onondaga.
That momentum has carried over to this season, and after a dominating performance against Skaneateles, the Blue Devils have the look of a section favorite.
“It means so much. A lot of our celebrating (after the game) is a tribute to the great program that Skaneateles is,” Cato-Meridian coach CJ Hannon said. “The crowd was amped up, our kids were amped up, and to be able to do that tonight was just fantastic.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Cato-Meridian opened the scoring in the second on a 2-yard run from quarterback Konar Witkowski. That touchdown capped off a 91-yard drive, which included large gains from tight end Marcus Toro and tailback Hunter White.
“We were able to put our early struggles behind us and find a way to execute without making mistakes,” Hannon said. “When we were able to do that, we really got the ball rolling and put the ball in the end zone. That gave us confidence when we got up on them that we were able to win this game. That was really huge to get that lead early, because it was back and forth, but that turned everything around for us.”
Cato-Meridian scored twice more before halftime, once on a 30-yard reception by Marcus Ramacus and again on a 26-yard run from White, to go ahead 19-0.
Ramacus, White and Witkowski all found the end zone again in the second half.
“(Ramacus” gives us such an extra dimension,” Hannon said. “We were missing him last year, didn’t have him because of his injury, and now he’s playing great. He’s a remarkable talent.”
Skaneateles’ offense averaged over 50 points a game through the Lakers’ first four contests, but points were nowhere to be found against a fast, physical Cato-Meridian defense. On one of their final drives of the game, the Lakers advanced all the way to the Blue Devils’ 1-yard line, but their effort to avoid the shutout was ruined when quarterback James Musso’s pass on a designed rollout was intercepted at the goal line by Ramacus.
Cato-Meridian’s defense finished with three forced turnovers.
“At this point, there’s probably too many (concerns) to name,” Skaneateles coach Joe Sindoni said. “They were very, very physical and we struggled with that. I thought we were outplayed, we were outcoached, and it was just one of those nights. I think (Cato-Meridian) is fantastic.”
With only four seniors on the roster, Sindoni anticipated before the season that Skaneateles could face some lumps this year, even with two-time all state receiver Nick Wamp. Wamp finished with eight catches for 103 yards, but all were in the short or intermediate range as Cato-Meridian never let the Colgate commit shake loose for a big play.
Now with one loss on its resume, it’s back to the drawing board for Skaneateles.
“I don’t know that we ever thought we were that good,” Sindoni said. “It’s funny, their students were chanting ‘overrated’ in the first half. Our coaches all kind of looked at each other and said, ‘You know, they’re not wrong.’ We know who we are and what we’ve got. We have some good players, but we have a lot of young players whose bodies aren’t ready to match up with a team like this. It showed on the field.”
“Everything is a learning experience for us this year, and this was certainly a learning experience.”
Cato-Meridian (5-0) has Hannibal on the road in its next game, while Skaneateles (4-1) hosts General Brown.