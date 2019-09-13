PORT BYRON — It was a complete all-around effort for Cato-Meridian.
The Blue Devils scored on each of their possessions except for the one as time expired and kept the Panthers scoreless, as the Cato-Meridian football team beat Port Byron/Union Springs 54-0 in Port Byron Friday night.
“It was a real nice job on both sides of the ball,” Blue Devils coach CJ Hannon said. “We were able to jump on them early, and the turnovers early helped us get the ball rolling. We got the momentum, were able to capitalize and continued to build on it as the game went on.”
The Blue Devils capped their game-opening 55-yard drive with a quarterback keeper by Konar Witkowski on the goal line to get the scoring started less than four minutes into the game.
Ethan Divelbliss scored from four yards out on Cato-Meridian’s next two drives, with one coming after a Port Byron/Union Springs fumble. After Port Byron/Union Springs fumbled the next kickoff, Witkowski threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Ramacus to give the Blue Devils a 27-0 lead to end the first quarter.
With the wind making passing more difficult, Hannon knew his team had to establish a ground game early.
“Our run game tonight was great,” Hannon said. “Last week we threw the ball real well, but tonight it was our run game that was able to get the job done. We just kept pounding it and our O-line stepped up this week. It was a great effort by our offensive lineman, especially Gavin Bartholomew and Robbie Krieger on the O-line. Those guys are our leaders and we ran behind them quite a bit. They did a fantastic job.”
Cato-Meridian’s offense kept rolling in the second quarter. Connor Harrington scored on an eight yard run, Hunter White rushed 32 yards to the end zone and Harrington scored again from the 15 for a 47-0 lead at the half.
The Blue Devils scored on their only possession in the third quarter on a short run by Bo Turo, and although the Panthers got into the red zone in the fourth quarter, they turned the ball over on downs.
“Our defense has been real good. Going back to last year we’ve been solid on defense,” Hannon said. “We’ve been able to continue with that.”
Both teams return to action Sept. 20. Port Byron/Union Springs (1-1) travels to Skaneateles, while Cato-Meridian (2-0) welcomes General Brown.
“We know General Brown is a perennial power in Class C and we’re going to have to come in ready to go,” Hannon said.