Cato-Meridian football routs Waterville behind turnovers, power running attack

CATO — Resting on the bench during Cato-Meridian's season opener against Waterville was a gold-plated championship belt.
While not as large as those worn by wrestling professionals like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson or Brock Lesnar, the belt is a tool the Blue Devils will use to recognize defensive turnovers this year.
For motivational purposes, it's working so far.
Cato-Meridian had a pair of turnovers that helped propel a second-half surge and a 42-0 win over Waterville on Saturday in Cato.
When asked after the game who'll be wearing the belt this week — candidates include Mason Crandall who intercepted a pass, and Konnor Sharp who recovered a fumble — Blue Devils coach CJ Hannon said several players were worthy, and explained why such a commemoration was introduced this season.
"Those types of things are big in college football, and we're trying to bring enthusiasm as it relates to creating turnovers," Hannon said. "The kids love it. We let them wear it in school the following Monday. It's definitely a source of pride.
"We have like four (belts), in case we need them."
Cato-Meridian had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first half, one from senior Bo Turo and the other from freshman Angelo Turo, but were limited to 16 points as several drives were stalled by penalties.
The message at halftime, while understanding it's only the first game, was to clean it up. That message was received by the Blue Devils' players, who played penalty-free ball in the second half and that led to a 26-point second half.
Two of the second-half scoring drives were assisted by turnovers forced in Waterville's end. Among the beneficiaries was quarterback Tristan Lee, and tailbacks Jacob LaForce and Shawn Hurd, who all reached the end zone.
"Penalties were killing us," Hannon said. "You expect a little bit of that in the first game, but that was way too much in the first half. We were not anywhere near where we're capable of playing. One penalty completely puts you behind the chains. It changes the play-calling, it changes everything."
Despite the penalties, Cato-Meridian's varied running attack was too much for Waterville to keep up with. The Blue Devils run a simple, yet deceptive scheme where two or three different players can receive the hand-off on a given play.
During one play early in the second half, the one Blue Devils player tossed aside deception in favor of determination. On a hand-off to the right, Angelo Turo was met by several would-be Waterville tacklers, but shrugged them off and then sprinted down the right sideline for a score. That touchdown, his first of two on the day, put Cato-Meridian ahead 16-0.
That Turo — a freshman — is scoring touchdowns should be an alarming sign for future Cato-Meridian opponents. Angelo's older brother, Bo, is the team's current go-to back. Another older brother who graduated last year, Marcus, was a 2019 first team all-state selection in Class C.
The bloodlines, clearly, are strong.
"They're great kids," Hannon said. "They work hard and they're coachable. It's awesome."
Cato-Meridian (1-0) is home again next week against a competitive Sandy Creek team. More turnover belts, Hannon hopes, will be handed out.
"Tough football program. Every year they're fantastic," Hannon said. "We know we've got our hands full."
