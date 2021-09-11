Cato-Meridian football routs Waterville behind turnovers, power running attack

The message at halftime, while understanding it's only the first game, was to clean it up. That message was received by the Blue Devils' players, who played penalty-free ball in the second half and that led to a 26-point second half.

Two of the second-half scoring drives were assisted by turnovers forced in Waterville's end. Among the beneficiaries was quarterback Tristan Lee, and tailbacks Jacob LaForce and Shawn Hurd, who all reached the end zone.

"Penalties were killing us," Hannon said. "You expect a little bit of that in the first game, but that was way too much in the first half. We were not anywhere near where we're capable of playing. One penalty completely puts you behind the chains. It changes the play-calling, it changes everything."

Despite the penalties, Cato-Meridian's varied running attack was too much for Waterville to keep up with. The Blue Devils run a simple, yet deceptive scheme where two or three different players can receive the hand-off on a given play.