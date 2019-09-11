CATO — The offseason work showed for the Cato-Meridian girls cross country team.
The Blue Devils' Grace Cady led wire-to-wire and teammate Lydia Cox wasn't far behind, as Cato-Meridian topped Weedsport, LaFayette and Fabius-Pompey in a four-team meet at Cato-Meridian High School Wednesday.
The Blue Devils beat the Warriors 25-30, while the Lancers and Falcons ran incomplete.
"We've worked a lot harder this summer with the mileage and everything," Cady said. "Being able to do that well in our first meet was amazing."
Cady, a junior, has been on the varsity team three years, but this season the course had some slight adjustments. But the muddy loop at the beginning and end, along with the big hill around the halfway mark, remain the same.
"We changed around the course, so I wasn't really sure," Cady said of her game plan. "I just went out at my normal pace."
Cady finished in 24:07, while Cox came in at 24:23. Julia Wilson placed sixth (26:47), Sarah Perez was 10th (29:19) and Ariana Proper finished 11th (30:13).
"Grace put the time and effort in over the summer," Blue Devils coach Donna Cappellano said. "She put in three 60 mile weeks. Her and Lydia put the time in. They got the running bug. It's just awesome."
Sarah Carroll took third overall (24:34) to lead Weedsport. The sophomore was followed by Allyson Germinara in fifth (26), Alena Amodei in seventh (26.56), Meagan Fatcheric in ninth (29:13) and Emily Clark in 14th (31.24).
"Two of our top five, we had one kid drop out and another sprain an ankle," Warriors coach John Lawler said. "Once we get in shape, we're going to be better at the end of the year. The kids that were out there ran hard. I have no regrets on how any of the boys or girls ran. I'm pleased with their effort."
In the boys race, Weedsport topped Fabius-Pompey 19-28, but lost to LaFayette 27-28. Cato-Meridian ran incomplete.
The Lancers' Jack Caughey won with a time of 19:24, but the Warriors' Landon Kepple was the runner-up with a time of 19:59.
"He's starting better than he did last year, and I'm hoping to see him continue to improve," Lawler said of Kepple. "I thought he ran a very good race today."
Weedsport's Forrest Nguyen placed seventh (21:29), followed by Caleb Tracy in eighth (21:29), Ashton Benedict in ninth (21:59) and Alex Murray in 10th (22:10).
"We have some kids that need to get in shape because they didn't run over the summer," Lawler said. "We lost to LaFayette by one, the same as last year. ... I think we're stronger than last year, it's just a matter of our kids getting in shape."
The Blue Devils' Merritt Cox came in third (20:12), while Kyle Allen was 19th (24:12).
Weedsport hosts Tully and Pulaski on Sept. 18, while Cato-Meridian takes on Port Byron and Manlius Pebble Hill on Sept. 17.