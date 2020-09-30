Cato-Meridian opts to delay fall sports until March

Cato-Meridian is the latest school district in Cayuga County that will not partake in fall sports this year.

Superintendent Terry Ward discussed the decision to bow out during the Cato-Meridian Central School District Board of Education meeting on Monday.

He referenced staffing issues as the deciding factor. Not only is the school district concerned with lack of available bus drivers for transportation, but the possibility that coaches — many of whom work within the school district — would be forced to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19.

Instead of continuing with sports this fall, Cato-Meridian will participate in the Fall II season, which begins in March and continues through the end of April. Winter sports are currently slated to begin Nov. 30.

"We have tried to have athletics this fall," Ward said. "Our district got a vote (for Section III) and we voted for playing this fall. We think athletics are super important.

"My main goal ... is education first. We need to stay open as long as we can. The way to increase the chances of that is to delay our sports season."