Cato-Meridian opts to delay fall sports until March

Cato-Meridian is the latest school district in Cayuga County that will not partake in fall sports this year.
Superintendent Terry Ward discussed the decision to bow out during the Cato-Meridian Central School District Board of Education meeting on Monday.
He referenced staffing issues as the deciding factor. Not only is the school district concerned with lack of available bus drivers for transportation, but the possibility that coaches — many of whom work within the school district — would be forced to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19.
Instead of continuing with sports this fall, Cato-Meridian will participate in the Fall II season, which begins in March and continues through the end of April. Winter sports are currently slated to begin Nov. 30.
"We have tried to have athletics this fall," Ward said. "Our district got a vote (for Section III) and we voted for playing this fall. We think athletics are super important.
"My main goal ... is education first. We need to stay open as long as we can. The way to increase the chances of that is to delay our sports season."
In the fall, Cato-Meridian typically offers football, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross country and field hockey at the varsity level. Earlier this month, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association postponed all football until March. However, individual state sections and school districts were left with the choice of beginning other fall sports, such as soccer and cross country, starting Sept. 21.
Cato-Meridian was one of many school districts in Section III that did start practicing for fall sports on Sept. 21.
While Ward did not explicitly state it as a reason for delaying fall sports until March, two high school students within the school district have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last week. One case was reported on Thursday, Sept. 24, while the second was reported Saturday.
Cato-Meridian joins Port Byron, Moravia, Southern Cayuga and Union Springs as school districts in Cayuga County that will not partake in fall sports until the Fall II season that begins in March. Cayuga County school districts Auburn and Weedsport, and Onondaga County school districts Jordan-Elbridge and Skaneateles, are still continuing with fall sports as of Wednesday afternoon.
"I want to say to our student-athletes that we’re really going to try and get this in," Ward said. "I’m a sports person. I played four sports in high school. Nothing makes me happier than going to a soccer game, a football game, or whatever here. It’s just not feasible. Hopefully, with a little luck and a lot of planning, we can still have sports this year."
