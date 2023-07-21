The Cato-Meridian Community Recreation Center is hosting a swim development clinic in mid-August.

The camp, which will be instructed by coach Jim Funiciello, will be held from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Eligible participants must be at least 9 years old and be able to swim in the deep end of the pool.

The registration cost is $60 per swimmer.

Swimmers will work on skills such as stroke technique, starts and turns, finishes, and speed and power.

Funiciello has over 60 years of coaching experience, and has produced 26 All-Americans and state champions. He is a Liverpool High School athletic hall of famer.

Interested parties can reach Jenny Kyle at kylefarms34@gmail.com or (315) 391-6425. Participant’s name, age and contact information must be included with sign-up.