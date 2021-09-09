Cavalcade Cup weekend upcoming at Weedsport Speedway

Racing action returns to Weedsport Speedway this weekend for the inaugural running of Cavalcade Cup Weekend, which will feature back-to-back days of Super DIRTcar Series Modifieds.

The first race, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, will be a 60-lap special with $7,500 to the winner. On Sunday, Sept. 12, the stakes are raised in a 100-lap finale with $10,000 to win.

Sunday will also see the season point's championship for the ESS Sprint Cars and Stirling Lubricants Champions Challenge.

Tickets are on sale for Cavalcade Cup Weekend at weedsportspeedway.com. Saturday reserved seating is $30, while general admission for 18-and-older is $25. On Sunday, reserved seating bumps to $25 while general admission is $30.

