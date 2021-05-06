Cayuga Community College baseball opens playoffs at Falcon Park this weekend

Cayuga Community College baseball will host playoff baseball for the first time in the program’s three-year history this upcoming weekend.

The Spartans announced on Wednesday that they’ll host Erie Community College in a best-of-three starting on Saturday. The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday and, if necessary, play a winner-take-all third game on Sunday.

Cayuga enters the postseason after finishing second in the Region III, Division III East Division with an 11-7 division record and 12-14 record overall.

This is Cayuga’s second postseason appearance in three years. The Spartans were the fourth seed in their inaugural 2019 season and lost to Niagara County Community College in three games in the Region III, Division III quarterfinals.

CCC won three of its last four contests, including a pair of shutout wins against Tompkins Cortland and Mohawk Valley community colleges.

“We’re excited moving into the playoffs. We’ve battled all season and I’m proud of how we’ve hung in there and pulled together,” CCC coach TJ Gamba said. “I’m happy with how we’ve played at the end of the season, and we’re looking to keep that going for a playoff run. I think we can do that.”