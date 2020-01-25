Cayuga Community College basketball games Saturday support United Way
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Cayuga Community College basketball games Saturday support United Way

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Cayuga women's basketball

Cayuga's Erica Helzer tries to dribble by Corning's Danielle Catanese at Cayuga Community College in 2018. 

 Justin Ritzel, The Citizen

Cayuga Community College is teaming up with United Way for a benefit this weekend.

On Saturday, CCC’s men’s and women’s basketball teams host Onondaga, and all proceeds from the $5 admissions will be donated to the United Way of Cayuga County. Concession sales will also support the United Way.

The women’s game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, while the men’s game follows at 3 p.m. Both games will be played at Spartan Hall on CCC’s Auburn campus.

For more information about the United Way of Cayuga County, visit unitedwayofcayugacounty.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News