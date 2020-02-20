Cayuga Community College basketball teams make regionals; conference honors Holder

The Cayuga Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams each qualified for the Region III, Division III playoffs.
Both teams ended the regular season 8-15 and 4-8 in the Mid-State Athletic Conference. Both are the 11 seeds and play at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Cayuga men will play at Mid-State Athletic Conference opponent and sixth-seed Jefferson. Jefferson swept the two regular season games against Cayuga.
The Spartans are led by guards Deonte Holder (20 points and five rebounds per game), Stanley Beato (13 points, six rebounds) and Jacob Ramirez (nine points, four assists).
The winner will face Herkimer on Feb. 25.
The Cayuga women will play at No. 6 seed Fulton Montgomery. Earlier this season, the Spartans lost 62-47 on the road.
The Spartans are led by guard Fatimaah Findley (13 points per game) and forwards Jania Freeman (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Gretchen Earl (11 points, eight rebounds).
The winner will play Herkimer on Feb. 25.
Cayuga's Holder earns conference honor
Cayuga guard Deonte Holder was named the Mid-State Athletic Conference Player of the Week for Feb. 10-16.
Holder, Cayuga's leading scorer, averaged 27 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in two games last week.
In a Feb. 12 home loss to Finger Lakes, Holder finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Against Tompkins Cortland on Feb. 15, Holder scored 31 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
On the season, Holder is averaging 20.5 points and five rebounds per game. In conference play, Holder leads in scoring with 22.8 ppg and had the best three-point shooting percentage at 51.1 percent.