Cayuga Community College basketball teams make regionals; conference honors Holder

The Cayuga Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams each qualified for the Region III, Division III playoffs.

Both teams ended the regular season 8-15 and 4-8 in the Mid-State Athletic Conference. Both are the 11 seeds and play at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Cayuga men will play at Mid-State Athletic Conference opponent and sixth-seed Jefferson. Jefferson swept the two regular season games against Cayuga.

The Spartans are led by guards Deonte Holder (20 points and five rebounds per game), Stanley Beato (13 points, six rebounds) and Jacob Ramirez (nine points, four assists).

The winner will face Herkimer on Feb. 25.

The Cayuga women will play at No. 6 seed Fulton Montgomery. Earlier this season, the Spartans lost 62-47 on the road.

The Spartans are led by guard Fatimaah Findley (13 points per game) and forwards Jania Freeman (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Gretchen Earl (11 points, eight rebounds).

The winner will play Herkimer on Feb. 25.

Cayuga's Holder earns conference honor