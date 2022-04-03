Cayuga Community College pitcher Greg Osterhout delivers program's first perfect game

Greg Osterhout put his stamp on the Cayuga Community College record books.

The right-handed pitcher from Walden, New York completed the first perfect game in Spartans baseball history in a 6-0 win against SUNY Adirondack Sunday at Falcon Park.

Osterhout, a second-year player, picked up 14 strikeouts in seven innings of work (college doubleheaders are seven innings). He also received defensive assists from outfielders Alex Wurster and Logan Sheasgreen, whose diving stabs preserved the perfect outing.

It wasn't until the fourth or fifth inning that Osterhout realized the trajectory of his outing. He admitted some nerves, but was ultimately able to retire all 21 batters.

Eight of the final 12 outs came via strikeouts, including Adirondack's final batter of the game.

"Without those catches by Alex and Logan, and all the other players the team made, this wouldn't have happened," Osterhout said. "My fastball was a little high in the first inning, but once I got past that I thought I was throwing well. They're a patient team at the plate, but we wanted to keep attacking them in the zone.

"Everything just felt on after the first inning."

Cayuga coach John Rizzo said the team was aware of the zeroes through four innings, but made no mention before the final out.

"We didn't discuss it. Greg Knew what was going on — we all knew," Rizzo said. "Greg allowed one ball that was hit hard all day nd Logan made a great play on that in the last inning. That catch, and Alex's earlier in the game, were huge. But at the end of the day, this one was all about Greg."

Cayuga's offense provided all the necessary support in the first inning. Tyler Korsky's two-out triple brought Hazel Martinez home. Korsky later scored on a wild pitch.

Fernando Espinal's inside-the-park home run in the third put the Spartans ahead by three, and CCC tacked on three more runs in the sixth. Seven different players recorded at least one hit in the first game, with Wurster and Luke Ough recorded RBIs.

In the second half of the doubleheader, the Spartans were led by Keegan Ferris' pitching in a 6-3 victory. Ferris earned the win with two earned runs against in five innings, while Jordan Tharp and Ough finished off the final two innings.

Three of Cayuga's runs came in the first, buoyed by Michael Norton's two-run triple. Korsky and Ough registered RBIs in the third, and Martinez chipped in an RBI single in the fourth.

Martinez finished the second game 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs. North had two hits, two RBIs and a run.

Cayuga is now 8-4 on the season thanks to the doubleheader sweep. The Spartans travel to Mohawk Valley on Saturday, April 9.

