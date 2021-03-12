Cayuga Community College restarting baseball, softball, soccer

Cayuga Community College's athletic programs will be making their long-awaited return later this month.
The college announced on Thursday that its baseball, softball and men's soccer teams will begin play within the next month, marking the first time all year that CCC athletes will be able to participate in sports. The Spartans, along with other NJCAA Region 3 schools, opted out of fall and winter sports this year.
All three teams will play their home contests at Falcon Park. Baseball will kick things off March 20 at home against Corning Community College, while the Spartans' softball program begins March 27 at SUNY Adirondack. Men's soccer plays its first game at Monroe Community College on April 9.
Full schedules have not yet been released.
CCC President Brian Durant said Thursday the regional infection rates with COVID-19 informed the college's decision to resume athletic offerings. He added that CCC's own protocols, which includes daily screenings, contributed to the school's comfort level to begin sports.
When the teams begin, players will be required to take COVID-19 rapid tests and health screenings prior to games, and health and temperature checks before each practice.
"It was not until a couple weeks ago that we made the decision to have spring seasons was going to make sense," Durant said. "The goal all along was to have spring sports, but letting the data and information direct us with that. It was just recently that we felt confident the procedures were in place to give our athletes a rich and comprehensive season this spring."
CCC has not competed in athletics in almost a year. The Spartans' baseball team played a doubleheader March 11, 2020 right before COVID-19 effectively ended the season.
In a statement, CCC baseball coach TJ Gamba said the team's return "has been a long time coming."
"Our energy is visible and we're confident about this group of players and the character they've showed throughout the offseason," Gamba said. "We can't wait for the first game to get started."
Men's soccer typically competes in the fall, but conversations about flipping the season to spring started immediately after fall was postponed. CCC was able to determine that enough student-athletes would be around to play, and that the enough schools in the region would also be willing to spring.
No plans were announced to conduct a women's soccer season, however.
CCC intended to reintroduce its men's and women's lacrosse teams, which have been inactive for several years, this spring. However, those programs will have to wait another year, as recruitment efforts for this season were limited due to COVID-19.
"We want to launch those programs and get them off the ground, and our coaches have have worked hard to recruit," Durant said. "Our goal (to start those programs) will be next year. Unfortunately, given what's happened the last couple years it's certainly impacted those sports' ability to get started at Cayuga. But we're committed to them and we're doing the best we can to provide those opportunities.
"At this point, it's most important that are athletes are able to get together in a safe way. We'll look forward to the fall to be able to build positive momentum."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.