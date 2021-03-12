Cayuga Community College restarting baseball, softball, soccer

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

CCC has not competed in athletics in almost a year. The Spartans' baseball team played a doubleheader March 11, 2020 right before COVID-19 effectively ended the season.

In a statement, CCC baseball coach TJ Gamba said the team's return "has been a long time coming."

"Our energy is visible and we're confident about this group of players and the character they've showed throughout the offseason," Gamba said. "We can't wait for the first game to get started."

Men's soccer typically competes in the fall, but conversations about flipping the season to spring started immediately after fall was postponed. CCC was able to determine that enough student-athletes would be around to play, and that the enough schools in the region would also be willing to spring.

No plans were announced to conduct a women's soccer season, however.

CCC intended to reintroduce its men's and women's lacrosse teams, which have been inactive for several years, this spring. However, those programs will have to wait another year, as recruitment efforts for this season were limited due to COVID-19.