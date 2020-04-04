Cayuga Community College spring sports dealing with coronavirus pandemic fallout

Cayuga Community College's baseball team was getting ready to hit the practice field on March 16 when the Spartans received word that their season was over.
The team was operating that day in a state of limbo. Three days prior, the NJCAA announced that all scheduled games from Friday, March 13 through Friday, April 3 had been postponed. Individual teams were still allowed to practice at the discretion of each school, and Cayuga was permitting its teams to continue practicing through the postponements.
Then the announcement that the season was over came, and what was a promising spring for the Spartans was suddenly over.
"Disappointment was obviously our first reaction, but we also knew it was bigger than the situation we were in from an athletic standpoint," Cayuga baseball coach TJ Gamba said in a phone interview Friday.
With the sports world on hold, Cayuga isn't alone. The NJCAA was only following in the footsteps of the NCAA, which canceled all spring sports on March 12. But Cayuga's situation is unique, as the school recently expanded its athletic offerings. Cayuga's baseball team is only in its second year of existence. A women's lacrosse team was slated to begin play this spring, and a men's lacrosse team is scheduled to return in the spring of 2021 after a seven-year hiatus.
Since Cayuga is a two-year school, the rosters feature a mix of freshmen and sophomores, all with varied amounts of eligibility remaining. For some, their time at Cayuga could serve as a valuable launching pad to transfer and play at four-year schools. For others, Cayuga was a fall-back option to play after previous plans didn't work out.
Now each player is faced with the decision of how to continue. On Monday the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to spring athletes whose seasons were canceled, and the NJCAA followed suit Friday. The decision will create a logjam for college athletes competing for roster spots, as programs grapple with returning senior classes and incoming freshmen in 2021.
Gamba, while still unsure how many kids will elect to return, is betting that his recruiting style will be beneficial in these uncertain times.
"I'm not the kinda guy that gets 50 guys in here for tryouts," Gamba said. "It's not really gonna hurt us because of that philosophy I have of not over-recruiting. There are some decisions to make. We're trying to approach it for what's the best decision for the kids academically and athletically."
Gamba added that kids who have committed to the program are "all welcome to stay" and "we will not close the door on anybody."
With Gamba, a former coach at Auburn High with experience at the collegiate and professional levels, Cayuga's baseball team has a good foundation. In its first season of operation last year, the Spartans went 20-16. Cayuga also has Falcon Park as its home field (the soccer and lacrosse programs share the field with baseball), which Gamba refers to as one of the best facilities in the country. The Spartans started 2020 with a 3-1 record with a roster comprised mostly of Auburn High graduates.
Cayuga's men's lacrosse team faces different obstacles. Geoff Hall, who has over two decades of coaching experience at Fayetteville-Manlius, Cicero-North Syracuse and Le Moyne College, was tabbed in February to get the program back off the ground.
This spring, Hall was planning on reaching out to all the high school coaches in central New York to spread word that Cayuga was offering a men's lacrosse program. He says the biggest challenge so far has been raising awareness that his program exists, but he's choosing to evaluate the positives as well as negatives. The NCAA's and NJCAA's decision to extend eligibility for spring athletes will likely have a trickle down effect that forces incoming freshmen to re-evaluate where they want to begin their college education.
"It could be a great opportunity because now kids might think twice," Hall said. "The schools these kids have committed to or they've put high on their priority list, they're put on hold. I don't see too many Division I kids that decide to go the junior college route. But the Division II and Division IIIs, some of these rosters are 60 kids. If they have 15 seniors and 10 decide to come back, there's not a lot of room for freshmen."
Upcoming recruitment efforts, since there are no high school games to scout, could be daunting. Both Gamba and Hall said they preferred getting out to games and talking with high school players and coaches face to face.
However, Hall thinks now could be a great opportunity to chat with high school players and coaches because they're less consumed with what would normally be going on in their lives, whether it be sports, studies or jobs.
"(Coaches are) more willing to give a list of kids or or say, 'Sure, I'll talk to this kid for you.' If they were in a season, they've got their jobs, they've got coaching and they've got families, and there's not much time," Hall said. "Now hopefully there's time to reach out to these kids and coaches. To me, that's an advantage. For building a program, it's more about bodies and numbers right now."
Spring coaches at Cayuga and around the country also have their fall schedules to consider, should the coronavirus pandemic continue into August and September. Preparation for spring seasons often begins in the fall with tryouts and fall ball, but those plans might require revisions.
Ultimately, coaches might need to make changes on the fly based on recommendations from health and government officials.
"There's a lot of people that gotta look out for the wellness of everybody. That's first and foremost, and this is bigger than the game," Gamba said. "That's definitely going to hinder what the normal processes are, but at the end of the day we'll get back on the field, shake it back up, see who's here and we'll move forward."
