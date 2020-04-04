Cayuga Community College spring sports dealing with coronavirus pandemic fallout

However, Hall thinks now could be a great opportunity to chat with high school players and coaches because they're less consumed with what would normally be going on in their lives, whether it be sports, studies or jobs.

"(Coaches are) more willing to give a list of kids or or say, 'Sure, I'll talk to this kid for you.' If they were in a season, they've got their jobs, they've got coaching and they've got families, and there's not much time," Hall said. "Now hopefully there's time to reach out to these kids and coaches. To me, that's an advantage. For building a program, it's more about bodies and numbers right now."

Spring coaches at Cayuga and around the country also have their fall schedules to consider, should the coronavirus pandemic continue into August and September. Preparation for spring seasons often begins in the fall with tryouts and fall ball, but those plans might require revisions.

Ultimately, coaches might need to make changes on the fly based on recommendations from health and government officials.

"There's a lot of people that gotta look out for the wellness of everybody. That's first and foremost, and this is bigger than the game," Gamba said. "That's definitely going to hinder what the normal processes are, but at the end of the day we'll get back on the field, shake it back up, see who's here and we'll move forward."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.