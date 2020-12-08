Cayuga Community College will not offer winter sports due to COVID-19

Cayuga Community College announced on Tuesday that it has canceled winter intercollegiate sports for the 2020-21 season that are deemed high risk.

The decision was made jointly with 26 other SUNY community colleges that are members of the National Junior College Athletic Association.

For Cayuga specifically, the cancellation impacts the men's and women's basketball teams, as well as the women's volleyball team.

"Without a doubt canceling these winter athletic programs is the correct decision," Cayuga President Brian Durant said in a press release. "I know our student-athletes are eager to resume competition, but when it comes to their health and the health of our entire campus community, no level of added risk is acceptable."

With no winter season, it is ensured that Cayuga will go almost an entire calendar year without athletics. Most springs sports were very early in their seasons last March when COVID-19 forced shutdowns. Fall sports, CCC announced in July, were also suspended.

When Durant spoke with The Citizen following CCC's announcement about fall sports, he said plans could be developed for winter sports to be played primarily in the spring. That possibility has now been put to rest.