From the postponement and eventual cancellation of spring interscholastic athletics in March, to constant unknowns during the summer, there was no guarantee entering the 2020-21 academic year that high school sports would return.

But return they did. On Aug. 24, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that some high school sports — ones that are considered low or moderate risk, like cross country, tennis and soccer — were authorized to begin in September. Others considered to be high risk, like football, would require more patience.

Cuomo's approval kickstarted plans for a unique and unprecedented fall, a fall frequent with audibles. And even with state approval, not all school districts in New York state opted to participate, including several in Cayuga County. Auburn, Jordan-Elbridge, Skaneateles and Weedsport were among those that chose to play.

This week, The Citizen separately interviewed three Cayuga County-area athletic directors — Tamela Ray of Auburn, Stephen Musso of Skaneateles, and Zac Young of Weedsport — to reflect on the last few months.

Auburn, the largest school district in Cayuga County, didn't have football or volleyball to offer, but boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross country, boys golf and girls tennis were among the available options. Skaneateles offered similar options, while Weedsport partook in cross country and field hockey. Each school also had junior varsity and modified teams active this season for the approved sports.

(Editor's note: These interviews have been edited for length and clarity.)

Q: Overall, how do you feel about the execution of this fall season with obstacles stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic?

Ray: I think things went well, given all the things our families and students in the community faced. My expectation was to have as close to a normal season as we could have. I was happy we were able to get as many games in as we could for our student-athletes.

Young: I thought a lot of the plans that our school and our league put in place were implemented. There were bumps on the road on occasion, yes, but overall for the kids that did participate, I think it was a good experience for them. It definitely wasn't normal in a lot of circumstances, but I thought our kids and a lot of the kids that came through here, their attitudes were excellent.

Musso: I think it went as smoothly as it could have, given the circumstances. I really need to give a ton of credit and appreciation to our staff, our coaches, our student-athletes and their parents. With all the hoops we had to jump through and the rules we had to follow, they stepped up and met every expectation. I think it's because of that cooperation that it went so smoothly.

Q: New York state implemented rules that prohibit more than two spectators allowed per student-athlete at sporting events. Some events even required a pre-assigned spectator pass. How did parents, friends, and other observers handle these limits throughout the season?

Musso: There were some things that, even the concept of enforcing them were hard with the spectator policy. It was just counterintuitive to what you normally want to do. You want to pack in as many people as you can. You want it to be loud. You want to have a fun, exciting environment. You want the student section. This year, based on the guidelines from the Department of Health, we couldn't do that. That was one of the hardest parts of this whole thing.

Ray: I think whenever I asked someone for a pass, they were able to show me. Whenever I asked someone to put on a mask or move over a smidge, they were willing to do that. I think everybody was focused on getting student-athletes to be able to play.

Young: Everybody at our home events I thought were excellent. We had some signage up, some reminders. I think especially after the first game or meet, once people got used to it they didn't have any problem social distancing. We didn't have massive crowds. A couple of the away events I went to were similar. Was everybody happy about it? No. But did people make it work and were realistic about it? Yeah, I think overall it went pretty good.

Q: Cayuga County-area schools had varying amounts of COVID-related postponements or cancellations this fall. How frequently did COVID alter your athletic calendar?

Young: I'd say we had five or six events that we had to change or alter, or a game was postponed. It wasn't all COVID-related, some were weather. I think that was one of the more challenging parts for us, especially with field hockey. A lot of the teams we traditionally play, they didn't opt in. It was hard for us to find games. Our games ended up being versus schools we normally don't play or are significantly bigger than us.

Musso: This fall season looked probably more like a typical spring season. It's not that it's anything new athletic directors have had to deal with in terms of rescheduling, but we knew there were gonna be complications that would take place along the way. This way it was quarantine-related or transportation-related, and in some cases it was weather because we started the season so much later than we normally do.

Q: Your schools are members of Section III, which elected not to organize postseason tournaments for any sport this year. From your perspective, how did the student-athletes handle the lack of an endgame?

Ray: From what I saw, the kids were thankful to have a season because they had seen their spring sports not have a season. And I think secondly, their motivation to compete became much more intrinsic. They were competing because they enjoy competition and they enjoy their sports and they enjoy being around their team members.

Young: I think once the kids got into the game, I didn't see any difference. I think it's just disappointment. It's a weird vibe. It's your senior year and there's that light at the end of the tunnel where we have a goal we're aiming for. But I don't think the kids trained any less hard. A lot of them were very thankful, especially after (the 2020 spring season was canceled), to at least be able to participate.

Musso: I think the kids themselves had self-adjusted and self-monitored their expectations. We're out here, we're playing, this beats what happened in the spring ... how awful that was, losing the connection to school, not getting out there and playing the sports they love. The fact that they were out there and able to play at all, I think a lot of kids kept that in the back of their minds and that helped to ground them.

Q: Low- and moderate-risk sports, such as swimming and bowling, are allowed by the state to begin Nov. 30. High-risk sports, like basketball and hockey, won't start until Jan. 4 at the earliest and still need state approval. How is your school approaching the coming months with winter sports?

Ray: We hope (to play). We just had a meeting Thursday morning. We're exploring starting swimming and bowling Dec. 14, and then our higher-risks on Jan. 4.

Musso: That's the million-dollar question: What's gonna happen with winter sports? Like everyone else, we're wait-and-see. So much relies on what the positivity rate is. Hopefully, that path changes and diverts, and we get back to the concept of flattening the curve. It comes down to people's behavior outside of school and school sports. Unfortunately, that's something that's outside of our control, and I don't spend too much time worrying about things that are outside our control. If we get the opportunity, we're going to turn over every rock and stone to make it happen.

Young: We do offer two sports that fall in the moderate to low-risk category. We're planning to go ahead with that. I sent out a letter for sign-ups for that. We're planning on offering boys swimming and boys and girls bowling.

Q: The remainder of the academic year promises only more curveballs. Was there anything learned from the fall that you can apply to the months ahead?

Musso: The only thing I can expect is more weirdness. It is truly unprecedented. We've never been through something like this. Things change and it's a moving target.

Young: Speaking from personal experience, the protocol and how you handle people entering the building ... there was just a lot of newness. Scanning and taking temperatures and doing all the health checks. I think some of our students that participated this fall, if they're coming in for swim practice they're gonna know their routine. What they have to do to get into practice, what they have to do in a weekend versus a non-weekend, things of that nature.

Ray: I think we have to be flexible and we have to keep our focus on student-athletes being able to participate in their sports. We want to keep our students engaged so they can be involved in their athletics, in their school activities, to just make it the best experience possible for them.

