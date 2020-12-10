Cayuga County-area bowling scores for Dec. 10

FALCON LANES
Auburn Seniors
Teresa Goldman 536, Shari Parkis 455, Peg Gilmore 448, Erika Hollier 447, Darlene Treat 436, Shirley Barber 399, Shirley Bazarnik 383, Lee Parkis 368, Marlene Rigby 315
Orie Seamans 552, Don Young 532, Rich Sarnicola 526, Ray Parkis 500, Neal Taylor 464, Mitch Caliendo 430, Gregg Carpenter 423, Bob Weslowski 408, Bill Short 400
Independent/Business League
William Coughlin 681, Wayne Clark 650, Joel Smith 642, Richard Johnson 634, Edward Breche 626, Eric Nadherny 596, Patrick Smith 588, William Mott 587, Karen Nadherny 539
RAINBOW LANES
Thursday Morning Pastimes
Theresa Smithler 440, Peg Gilmore 435, Lori Hamel 433, Margaret Williams 405, Darlene Treat 404, Patti Loran 401, Marge McDonald 396, Kathy Benedict 395, Charlene Wood 391, Cheryl Pratt 388
Senior Stars
Joan Ashby 527, Peg Gilmore 487, Linda Weigan 464, Sharon Murdick 415,Barb Reney 414, Joan McCarthy 411, Donna Moore 401, Marilyn 393, Margaret Andrews 355, Debbie Dzikoski 327
Dale Weigan 680, Paul Cady 531, Ted Murdick 526, Gary Gibson 488, Rick Jordan 488, Gregg Carpenter 480, Carl Corey 475, John Ashby 464, Jim Vaccaro 439, Tom Lloyd 422
Bill Stanley Memorial League
BRIAN BROOKS 696, JIM MELFI 696, DAVE MINOR, JR. 690, BEN APPLEBY 684, BARRY MARGINEAN 674, JAY GAGLIANO 670, PHIL PERKINS 666 (290), TOM WINSLOW 664, JOE TRAVER, JR. 662, STEVE GEERY 651, JOHN KENSINGER 650, CHRIS PLIS 649, JEFF FARRELLY 649, CHUCK TABONE 619, JD WHITESIDE 615, RYAN WHITESIDE 604, TOM SCIORTINO 601
STARLITE LANES
Roland Carnicelli Memorial Mixed League
Ed Hall 653, Ernie Rooker 564, Dan Snyder 541, Todd Lehtonen 501
Sam Savery 506, Ashley Lehtonen 455, Kayla Thomas 439, Michele Barnes 435
Starlite Juniors
Alex Guzewicz 635, Mathew Mother 634, Parker Miller 598, Dominic Capone 594, Brody Ryan 536, Jarid Wilkes 483, Matthew Smith-Young 474, Dylan Howell 458, Jonathon Herrick 443, Matrhew Howell 428
Colleen Jump 545, Jenna Jump 462, Bethany Jump 437, Jamilyn Casbarro 433, Marissa Capone 401, Katrina Stack 343
Starlite Pee Wees
Bennett Gibbs 177, Joobie Leone 155, Jayden Leone 143
Hit N Miss
Rick Balloni 542, James Casbarro 540, Dennis Vanslyke 524
Ann Crowley 600, Linda Augustine 504, Jeannette Dockstader 475, Kim Roomer 462, Kayleigh Boles 401
Friday Nite Mixed League
Cliff Kopp 784, Mitchell Hamel 696, Rae Morris 692, Mike Suarez 690, Tim Pidlypchak 629, Kyle Fenton 629, Tim Springstead 627, Chris Young 618, Mike Finnigan 591, Ken Thurston 578
Bridgett Mattes 532, Renee Quick 531, Stephanie Siracusa 501, Ann Fenton 469, Meagan Kopp 459, Janet Sacco 446, Barb Robinson 435, De Mcintosh 428, Chrissy Morris 422
LAST WEEK'S SCORES
RAINBOW LANES
Thursday Morning Pastimes
Lori Hamel 506, Peg Gilmore 474, Brenda Youells 438, Shirley Barber 408, Theresa Smithler 405, Kate Fletcher 400, Patti Loran 393, Margaret Williams 383, Misty Youells 380, Penny Youells 378
FALCON LANES
Auburn Seniors
Teresa Goldman 463, Lee Parkis 428, Peg Gilmore 426, Shirley Barber 421, Theresa Smithler 399, Clara Stechuhak 383, Erika Hollier 379, Darlene Treat 365, Marlene Rigby 362, Shari Parkis 361
Orie Seamans 526, Neal Taylor 502, Gary Feldman 494, Don Young 489, Steve Phillips 486, Bill Coughlin 480, John Barber 473, Gregg Carptenter 466, Jim Partridge 465, Rich Sarnicola 440, Al Prosser 410, Bruno Ruscio 409
