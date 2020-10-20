Cayuga County-area bowling scores for Oct. 21

FALCON LANES
Auburn Seniors
Teresa Goldmann 533, Theresa Smithler 416, Peg Gilmore 413, Lee Parkis 399, Clara Stechuhak 372, Shari Parkis 356, Darlene Treat 355, Erika Hollier 355, Marion Fritz 348
Steve Phillips 592, Don Young 551, Neal Taylor 481, Rich Sarnicola 481, John Barber 475, Bob Weslowski 461, Vince Preuss 460, Jim Partridge 453, Orie Seamans 427, Al Prosser 418
Cordial Couples
Jean Locastro 506, Betty Ackley 478, Sherry House 442, Jayde Bachman 440, Diane Lee 412
Jerry Locastro 603, Arthur Fritz Jr. 577, Richard Freligh 552
Independent/Business League
Patrick Smith 670, Wayne Clark 618, Richard Johnson 614, Joel Smith 607, William Mott 606, Thomas Dodimead 597, Nick Nadherny 588, William Coughlin 576
Karen Nadherny 489, Patricia Chapman 483
RAINBOW LANES
Thursday Morning Pastimes
Lori Hamel 449, Darlene Treat 433, Peg Gilmore 429, Linda English 417, Marge McDonald 410, Kate Fletcher 400, Brenda Youells 393, Patti Loran 384, Nancy Dunlap 365, Misty Youells 360
Senior Stars
Joan Ashby 610, Sharon Mills 533, Linda Weigand 524, Teresa Goldmann 507, Peg Gilmore 473, Joan McCarthy 445, Fran Usher 432, Sharon Murdick 409, Mary Williams 405, Lisa Kouf 402
Bob Wells 587, Gary Gibson 557, Ted Murdick 502, Gregg Carpenter 498, Tom Lloyd 492, Jim Vicarro 485, John Ashby 471, Paul Cady 467, Loren Barker 454, Tom King 446.
Bill Stanley Memorial
Steve Eastman Jr. 792, Kevin Mead 755, Mike Suarez 724, Mitch Hamil 670, Dustin Shaw 673, Greg Spinelli 670, Barry Marginean 651, Jim Melfi 649, Becca Young 644, Ben Appleby 640, Rick Gibson 635, Brian Brooks 630, Jeff Farrelly 630, Nick Downer 621, Shawn Demarse 618, Steve Geery 614, Raequann Morris 614, JD Whiteside 611, Matt Fritz 603
LAST WEEK
FALCON LANES
Auburn Seniors
Peg Gilmore 453,Theresa Smithler 428, Clara Stechuhak 393, Erika Hollier 379, Darlene Treat 365, Marion Fritz 364, Lee Parkis 348, Shari Parkis 345
Steve Phillips 599, Rich Sarnicola 505, Jim Partridge 496, John Barber 479, Gregg Carpenter 478, Neal Taylor 472, Orie Seamans 433, Don Young 429, Ray Parkis 419, Bill Short 416, Al Prosser 416
RAINBOW LANES
Thursday Morning Pastimes
Peg Gilmore 503, Shirley Barber 446, Brenda Youells 442, Marge McDonald 428, Mellony Carner 416, Darlene Treat 413, Patti Loran 408, Theresa Smithler 398, Lori Hamel 393, Nancy Dunlap 380
Senior Stars
Joan Ashby 520, Sharon Mills 510, Peg Gilmore 470, Mary Williams 432, Marilyn Helmer 414, Sharon Murdick 403, Debbie Dzikoski 393, Margaret Andrews 385, Ginny Sternerg 373, Barb Reney 364
Tom King 702, Bob Wells 604, Ted Murdick 559, Gary Gibson 558, Rick Jordan 511, Paul Cady 484, Carl Corey 453, Gregg Carpenter 446, Tom Lloyd 445, Jim Viccaro 436
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!