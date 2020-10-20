 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area bowling scores for Oct. 21
agate

  Updated
FALCON LANES

Auburn Seniors

Teresa Goldmann 533, Theresa Smithler 416, Peg Gilmore 413, Lee Parkis 399, Clara Stechuhak 372, Shari Parkis 356, Darlene Treat 355, Erika Hollier 355, Marion Fritz 348

Steve Phillips 592, Don Young 551, Neal Taylor 481, Rich Sarnicola 481, John Barber 475, Bob Weslowski 461, Vince Preuss 460, Jim Partridge 453, Orie Seamans 427, Al Prosser 418

Cordial Couples

Jean Locastro 506, Betty Ackley 478, Sherry House 442, Jayde Bachman 440, Diane Lee 412

Jerry Locastro 603, Arthur Fritz Jr. 577, Richard Freligh 552

Independent/Business League

Patrick Smith 670, Wayne Clark 618, Richard Johnson 614, Joel Smith 607, William Mott 606, Thomas Dodimead 597, Nick Nadherny 588, William Coughlin 576

Karen Nadherny 489, Patricia Chapman 483

RAINBOW LANES

Thursday Morning Pastimes

Lori Hamel 449, Darlene Treat 433, Peg Gilmore 429, Linda English 417, Marge McDonald 410, Kate Fletcher 400, Brenda Youells 393, Patti Loran 384, Nancy Dunlap 365, Misty Youells 360

Senior Stars

Joan Ashby 610, Sharon Mills 533, Linda Weigand 524, Teresa Goldmann 507, Peg Gilmore 473, Joan McCarthy 445, Fran Usher 432, Sharon Murdick 409, Mary Williams 405, Lisa Kouf 402

Bob Wells 587, Gary Gibson 557, Ted Murdick 502, Gregg Carpenter 498, Tom Lloyd 492, Jim Vicarro 485, John Ashby 471, Paul Cady 467, Loren Barker 454, Tom  King 446.

Bill Stanley Memorial

Steve Eastman Jr. 792, Kevin Mead 755, Mike Suarez 724, Mitch Hamil 670, Dustin Shaw 673, Greg Spinelli 670, Barry Marginean 651, Jim Melfi 649, Becca Young 644, Ben Appleby 640, Rick Gibson 635, Brian Brooks 630, Jeff Farrelly 630, Nick Downer 621, Shawn Demarse 618, Steve Geery 614, Raequann Morris 614, JD Whiteside 611, Matt Fritz 603

LAST WEEK

FALCON LANES

Auburn Seniors

Peg Gilmore 453,Theresa Smithler 428, Clara Stechuhak 393, Erika Hollier 379, Darlene Treat 365, Marion Fritz 364, Lee Parkis 348, Shari Parkis 345

Steve Phillips 599, Rich Sarnicola 505, Jim Partridge 496, John Barber 479, Gregg Carpenter 478, Neal Taylor 472, Orie Seamans 433, Don Young 429, Ray Parkis 419, Bill Short 416, Al Prosser 416

RAINBOW LANES

Thursday Morning Pastimes

Peg Gilmore 503, Shirley Barber 446, Brenda Youells 442, Marge McDonald 428, Mellony Carner 416, Darlene Treat 413, Patti Loran 408, Theresa Smithler 398, Lori Hamel 393, Nancy Dunlap 380

Senior Stars

Joan Ashby 520, Sharon Mills 510, Peg Gilmore 470, Mary Williams 432, Marilyn Helmer 414, Sharon Murdick 403, Debbie Dzikoski 393, Margaret Andrews 385, Ginny Sternerg 373, Barb Reney 364

Tom King 702, Bob Wells 604, Ted Murdick 559, Gary Gibson 558, Rick Jordan 511, Paul Cady 484, Carl Corey 453, Gregg Carpenter 446, Tom Lloyd 445, Jim Viccaro 436

