Cayuga County-area bowling scores for Sept. 30

FALCON LANES
Auburn Seniors
Teresa Goldmann 494, Peg Gilmore 437, Erika Hollier 417, Shari Parkis 399, Theresa Smithler 379, Darlene Treat 349, Shirley Barber 348, Marion Fritz 342, Clara Stechuhak 341
Steve Phillips 614, Orie Seamans 497, Rich Sarnicola 490, Jim Partridge 484, Al Prosser 474, Neal Taylor 461, Gary Feldman 454, Gregg Carpenter 413, Paul Goldmann 411
RAINBOW LANES
Thursday Morning Pastimes
Lori Hamel 495, Peg Gilmore 495, Teresa Goldmann 460, Darlene Treat 446, Brenda Youells 435, Marge McDonald 395, Bonnie Cronk 392, Pennie Youells 388, Patti Loran 388, Kate Fletcher 387
Senior Stars
Joan Ashby 626, Teresa Goldmann 544, Sharon Mills 515, Debbie Dzikoski 469. Linda Weigand 459, Margaret Andrews 450, Sharon Murdick 449, Peg Gilmore 439, Joan McCarthy 430
Bob Wells 553, John Ashby 529, Gary Gibson 523, Rick Jordan 519, Paul Cady 516, Loren Barker 509, Ted Murdick 494, Gregg Carpenter 489, Tom King 470, Gary Dredge 470
Bill Stanley Memorial League
Greg Spinelli 717, Todd Moore 680, Mitch Hamil 676, Ben Appleby 674, Dave Minor, JR. 670, Becca Young 661, Tom Winslow 638, Kevin Mead 629, Rick Gibson 626, Pat Donahue 623, Barry Marginean 618, Tom Sciortino 600, Jeff farrelly 600
