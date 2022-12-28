Cayuga County-area bowling scores for the week of Dec. 28

FALCON LANES
Auburn Seniors
Sue Burns 430, Peg Gilmore 426, Sue Robison 410, Clara Stechuchak 408, Shari Parkis 405, Erika Hollier 403, Theresa Smithler 389, Carolyn Joy 389, Shirley barber 382, Pennie Youells 382, Pat Fellows 365, Marlene Rigby 333
John Chomyk 628, Steve Phillips 590, Rich Sarnicola 575, Frank Lumb 573, Bill Miller 514, Gary McCartney 506, John Barber 474, Vince Preuss 465, Don Young 465, Orie Seamans 460, Gregg Carpenter 453, Neal Taylor 441, Scott banks 439, Bill Burrows 428, Jim Partridge 424, Al Prosser 410
RAINBOW LANES
Bill Stanley Memorial League
Todd Wilcox Jr. 737, Mick Pucino 706, Mike Smith 703, Greg Spinelli 701, Bob Dellostritto 693, Tom Winslow 680, Kyle Bower 672, Jerod Wilkes 670, Jeff Farrelly 664, Zach Bobbett 664, Alex Guzewicz 663, Tom Knapp 659, Louie Bower 653, Ben Appleby 641, Jason Schultz 641, Tori Colosimo 636, Steve Geery 622, Kevin Curtis 621, Chad Bodner 618, Mike Schardt 616, Becca Young 612, John Bos 608, Chuck Tabone 605, Todd Fenchel 602
STARLITE LANES
Friday Night Mixed
Mike Prior 751, Mike Pucino 704, Jarid Wilkes 688, Anthony McPhearson 670, Ed Hall 661, Cliff Kopp 654, Chris Young 646, Bob Dellostritto 617, Kyle Fenton 615
Becca Young 629, Renee Quick 540, Stacey Finnigan 531
Hit N Miss
Rick Balloni 575, Pat Russo 507, Ken Howell 505
Jeannette Dockstader 532, Ann Crowley 531, Linda Augustine 497
Starlite Pee Wees
Mason Morrissette 237, Carter Damick 190, Carter Morrissette 181
Joelle Cowan 167, McKenna Kelley 148, Avery Kustyn 140
Starlite Juniors
Parker Miller 624, Jacob Blaylock 602, Lucas McConnell 581, Dylan Howell 567, Ethan Reitema 556, Dominic Capone 537, Matthew Howell 530, Eric Barski 504
Caroline Smead 559, Jenna Jump 548, Grace Ryan 489, Colleen Jump 485, Marissa Capone 477, Bethany Jump 464, Abbey Slater 408