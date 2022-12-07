 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOWLING

Cayuga County-area bowling scores for the week of Dec. 7

FALCON LANES

Auburn Seniors

Erika Hollier 456, Pennie Youells 436, Peg Gilmore 426, sue Burns 406, Shari Parkis 406, Theresa Smithler 373, Carolyn Joy 372, Darlene Treat 363, Clara Stechuchak 363, Marlene Rigby 347, Janet Zane 345

Frank Lumb 596, Vince Pruess 564, Rich Sarnicola 551, Orie Seamans 544, John Chomyk 539, Jim Partridge 523, Scott Banks 467, Bill Miller 463, Neal Taylor 449, Gregg Carpenter 439, Bob Weslowski 429

RAINBOW LANES

Thursday Morning Pastimes

Joy Allen-Griffin 470, Peg Gilmore 458, Lori Hamel 428, Nancy Carey 410, Donna Moore 394, Tammy Roberts 385, Darlene Treat 384, Patti Loran 372, Kathy benedict 367, Linda English 366

Bill Stanley Memorial League

Mick Pucino 772, Todd Wilcox 755, Todd Fenchel 726, Pat Donahue 711, Barry Marginean 702, Tom Knapp 688, Zach Bobbett 667, Kyle Bower 667, Jeff Farrelly 654, Jim Melfi 652, Alex Guzewicz 646, Dan Snyder 642, Becca Young 640, Chuck Tabone 633, Greg Spinelli 626, Gavin Dennis 626, Chad Bodner 625, Doug Crawford 621, Matt Fritz 617, Brian Brooks 611, Doug Mead 607, Ronnie Green 603, Kevin Mead 601

STARLITE LANES

Hit N Miss

Ken Howell 619, Rick Balloni 608, Jm Casbarro Jr. 576

Ann Crowley 581, Linda Augustine 504, Madison Kustyn 475

Friday Night Mixed League

Zachary Bobbett 773 (298), Mike Pucino 760 (300), Scott White 671, Cliff Kopp 659, Mike Prior 624, Anthony McPhearson 601

Becca Young 699, Amy Pidlypchak 497, Renee Quick 479

Starlite Pee Wees

Carter Morrissette 189, Mason Morrissette 161, Carter Damick 160

Brynlee Haines 182, Joelle Cowan 175, Piper Simpson 148

Starlite Juniors

Dominic Capone 577, Caleb Pidlypchak 574, Parker Miller 561, Jack Sliwka 549, Ethan Reitema 545, Matthew Howell 544, Lucas McConnell 518, Jacob Blaylock 511, Kaiden Eipp 506

Caroline Smead 613, Jenna Jump 582, Marissa Capone 578, Colleen Jump 548, Grace Ryan 495, Bethany Jump 492

