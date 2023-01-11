Cayuga County-area bowling scores for the week of Jan. 11

FALCON LANES
Auburn Seniors
Pat Fellows 432, Carolyn Joy 394, Darlene Treat 391, Pennie Youells 391, Shirley Barber 388, Peg Gilmore 383, Sue Robison 380, Marlene Rigby 377, Clara Stechuchak 333
Steve Phillips 609, Bill Miller 594, Frank Lumb 571, Orie Seamans 522, John Chomyk 518, Gregg Carpenter 509, Rich Sarnicola 490, Scott Banks 488, Gary McCartney 474, Don Young 460, Al Prosser 459, Neal Taylor 446, Vince Preuss 431, Bob Weslowski 417
RAINBOW LANES
Thursday Morning Pastimes
Lori Hamel 504, Peg Gilmore 497, Joy Allen -Griffin 443, Brenda Youells 430, Nancy Carey 420, Peg Kent 413, Darlene Treat 397, Kate Fleicher 394, Patti Loran 391, Linda English 389
People are also reading…
Bill Stanley Memorial League
Todd Fenchel 734, Greg Spinelli 679, Mick Pucino 675, Sam Sojdak 673, Alex Guzwicz 666, Jarid Wilkes 657, Kyle Bower 657, Pat Donahue 653, Gavin Dennis 651, Jim Melfi 647, Chad Bodner 643, Doug Crawford 639, Todd Moore 639, Joe Traver Jr. 635, Louie Bower 627, Kevin Mead 624, Ronnie Green 623, Becca Young 617, Brian Brooks 617, Tom Knapp 616, Kevin Curtis 609, Greg Hypes 609, Chris Plis 608, Phil Perkins 607
STARLITE LANES
Friday Night Mixed
Mike Pucino 776 (300), Bob Dellostritto 720, Cliff Kopp 704, Mike Prior 691, Chris Young 687, TJ O’Donnell 649, Nick Balog 644, Anthony McPhearson 640, Zachary Bobbett 627, Kyle Fenton 616
Samantha Jones 652, Ann Fenton 574, Stacey Finnigan 547, Amy Pidlypchak 509
Hit N Miss
Ken Howell 647, Jim Casbarro Jr. 565, Rick Balloni 553
Ann Crowley 630, Jeannette Dockstader 504, Jamilyn Casbarro 467