STARLITE LANES
Starlite Juniors
Ethan Reitema 630, Parker Miller 575, Jack Sliwka 564, Brandon Young 539, Kaiden Eipp 514
Caroline Smead 488, Marissa Capone 454, Hali Gray 322
