Cayuga County-area bowling scores for the week of Nov. 14

FALCON LANES
Dick Guzalak Memorial
Matt Mosher 741 (299), Mark Cook 728, Wayne Clark 724 (290), TJ O’Donnell 719, Chris Miller 718, Dave Caci 702, Gary Fedigan 685, Mike Prior 683, Pat Burns 667, Pete DiLallo 659, Ron Green 646, Gary Reynolds 644, Louie Bower 644, Dan Guzalak 640, Joe Nadherny 640, Dick Simmonds 635, Rich Johnson 625, Scott White 624, Mike Pucino 620, Steve Phillips 619, Matt Janusz 617, Gary McCartney 600
Auburn Seniors
Shari Parkis 465, Peg Gilmore 446, Lee Parkis 394, Patricia Robinson 391, Marion Fritz 379, Marlene Rigby 368, Erika Hollier 365, Clara Stechuchak 359, Shirley Barber 354, Darlene Treat 343
Steve Phillips 599, Gary McCartney 545, Neal Taylor 534, John Chomyk 531, Rick Sarnicola 521, Gregg Carpenter 476, Orie Seamans 453, Don Young 449, Jim Partridge 447, Vince Preuss 431, John Barber 427
RAINBOW LANES
Bill Stanley Memorial League
Kevin Mead 722 (299), JD Whiteside 716, Jeff Farrelly 691, Todd Fenchel 682, Barry Marginean 681, Mike Lumb 677, Dave Minor Jr. 669, Pat Donahue 665, Todd Wilcox Jr. 660, Mike Blumer 657, Jim Melfi 651, Lou Tabone 651, Steve Walawender 644, Todd Moore 621, Tom Knapp 617, Justin Lasher 609, Beca Young 608, Greg Hypes 603
Thursday Morning Pastimes
Peg Gilmore 474, Lori Hamel 454, Darlene Treat 443, Nancy Carey 438, Pennie Youells 420, Linda English 400, Kate Fletcher 397, Donna Moore 389, Peg Kent 372, Charlene Wood 369
STARLITE LANES
Hit N Miss
James Casbarro 651, Ken Howell 624, Rick Balloni 531
Linda Augustine 662, Jeannette Dockstader 527, Ann Crowley 512
Friday Nite Mixed League
Mike Pucino 735, Tim Waters 735, Cliff Lopp 706, Shawn Murphy 656, Mike Suarez 649, Tim Pidlypchak 646, Zack Bobbett 629, Mike Dunchak 601
Stacy Finnigan 628, Tori Colosimo 579, Renee Quick 541, Meagan Kopp 488
Roland Carnicelli Memorial
Angelo Ventura 522, Ernie Rooker 489, Todd Lehtonen 453
Keri Jesmer 498, Ashley Lehtonen 497, Amy Pidlypchak 485, Chick Pidlypchak 466, Jennifer Pollock 412
Starlite Juniors
Jarid Wilkes 623, Brody Ryan 527, James Wilkes 526, Brandon Young 522, Matthew Howell 509, Parker Miller 501
Colleen Jump 562, Bethany Jump 484, Jenna Jump 468, Katrina Stack 450, Marissa Capone 438
Starlite Pee Wees
Bennett Gibbs 205, Jaxon Bouma 194, Toby Sherman 181
Joobie Leone 177, Isabelle Simpson 102, McKenna Kelly 96