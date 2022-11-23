Cayuga County-area bowling scores for the week of Nov. 23

FALCON LANES
Auburn Seniors
Peg Gilmore 465, Darlene Treat 442, Clara Stechuchak 437, Caroyln Joy 408, Pat Fellows 406, Erika Hollier 398, Shari Parkis 378, Marlene Rigby 356
Scott Banks 564, Frank Lumb 558, Bill Miller 555, Gary McCartney 554, Rick Sarnicola 537, Vince Preuss 513, John Chomyk 504, John Barber 495, Bill Burroughs 481, Bob Kreydatus 478, Orie Seamans 458, Neal Taylor 441, Don Young 446, Gregg Carpenter 433, Jim Partridge 414, Bob Weslowski 413
RAINBOW LANES
Thursday Morning Pastimes
Peg Gilmore 473, Tammy Roberts 457, Donna Moore 422, Pennie Youells 418, Nancy Carey 418, Kate Fletcher 403, Charlene Wood 395, Brenda Youells 390, Kathy Benedict 386, Patti Loran 382
Bill Stanley Memorial League
Todd Fenchel 770, Mick Pucino 762, Nick Balog 717, Kyle Bower 713, Becca Young 683, Zach Bobbett 677, Kevin Lukins 677, Kevin Mead 661, Alex Guzewicz 661, Chris Plis 653, Todd Moore 652, Gavin Dennis 650, Jarid Wilkes 649, Ronnie Green 647, Sam Sojdak 645, Jeff Matty 640, Pat Donahue 626, Tom Knapp 625, Mike Smith 624, Dan Snyder 622, Todd Wilcox 622, Louie Bower 622, Chuck Tabone 621, Jason Schultz 612, Ben Appleby 609, TJ O'Donnell 609, Jerry Locastro 604
STARLITE LANES
Starlite Pee Wees
Carter Morrissette 184, Mason Morrissette 181, Grayson Bort 177
Joelle Cowan 199, Cora Casler 168, Avery Kustyn 156
Starlite Juniors
Dominic Capone 648, Parker Miller 647, Jack Sliwka 585, Eric Barski 578, Caleb Pidlypchak 575, Dylan Howell 540, Lucas McConnell 533, Ethan Reitema 520, Aiden Starratt 509
Marissa Capone 473, Grace Ryan 398, Anna Mccormick 291
Friday Night Mixed League
Cliff Kopp 683, Jarid Wilkes 678, Mitchell Hamel 652, Ed Hall 648, Ken Thurston 645, Bob Dellostritto 640, Chris Young 618, Anthony McPhearson 614, Scott White 601
Becca Young 746, Stacey Finnigan 582, Denise Guzewicz 471
Hit N Miss
Ken Howell 607, Matt Walsh 558, Chris Kustyn 554
Ann Crowley 536, Linda Augustine 506, Kim Rooker 469