FALCON LANES
Auburn Seniors
Peg Gilmore 485, Erika Hollier 438, Lee Parkis 410, Kathy Yorkey 394, Darlene Treat 394, Patricia Robinson 378, Shirley Barber 373, Marion Fritz 364, Maryjane Sanders 357
Jim Partridge 548, Steve Phillips 527, Rich Sarnicola 520, Neal Taylor 491, Don Young 459, Bill Miller 447, Gregg Carpenter 444, Al Prosser 431, Bob Weslowski 426, Bill Short 415
Dick Guzalak Memorial
Mike Pucino 791, Carl Harvey 740, Darrin Emperato 730, Bob Dellostritto 720, Mike Prior 713, Chris Miller 799, Terry Shaw 688, Dan Guzalak 687, Zack Bobbett 682, Shawn Murphy 670, Dustin Shaw 670, Chris Howd 668, Stephen Rusin 667, Gary Reynolds 661, Greg Spinelli 658, Wayne Clark 657, Louie Bower 655, Justin Wayne 652
Falcon's Memorial League
Richard Johnson 696, Harry Gulbe 626, Gary Demarse 621, Brian Brooks 588, David Salato 556, Aaron Relyea 550
Jackie Gibbs 606, Sara Casler 579, Lisa Rouse 565, Denice Hall 557, Stacey Tucker 508, Lorie Fischer 459
Cordial Couples
Arthur Fritz Jr. 700, Jerry Locastro 644, Joel Smith 632, Thomas Barnard 615, William Mott 598, Stephen Rusin Jr. 572, Paul Roche 572, Craig Freligh 568, Richard Freligh 558
Independent/Business League
Matt Thomas 680, Richard Johnson 677, Paul Roche 668, Michael Stein 657,Eric Dawley 627, Tyrone Jackson 615, Robert Sharpsteen 609, Eric Nadherny 597, Steve Rusin Jr. 597, Richard Simmonds 590, Patrick Ryan 588, William Mott 578,
Karen Nadherny 616, Bonnie Sherboneau 480
RAINBOW LANES
Thursday Morning Pastimes
Peg Gilmore 445, Margaret Williams 431, Nancy Sheffield 429, Sue Foster 426, Marie Cronin 418, Kathy Avery 412, Charleen wood 412, Darlene Treat 412, Shirley Barber 405, Kate Fletcher 404
Senior Stars
Joan Ashby 597, Sharon Mills 549, Mary Williams 489,Linda Weigand 465, Joan McCarthy 467, Peg Gilmore 456, Sharon Murdick 442, Carol Lewis 412, Barbara Reney 406
Dale Weigand 761, Paul Cady 588, Bob Wells 588, Tom Lloyd 587, Gary Parker 561, Ted Murdick 561, Rick Jordan 561, Tom King 557, Gary Gibson 519, Mike Commisso 484.
STARLITE LANES
Hit N Miss
Pat Russo 571, Aaron Hickox 551, Chris Kustyn 549, James Casbarro 531
Ann Crowley 501, Denise Spafford 465, Linda Augustine 438, Susan Witchey 429, Kim Rooker 409
Friday Nite Mixed League
Ed Clark 682, Rae Morris 661, Tim Springstead 657, Scott White 638, Cliff Kopp 616, Kyle Fenton 604, Eric Prior 590, Mike Robinson 588, Ken Thurston 567, Chris Young 559
Becca Young 618, Stacey Finnigan 580, Chrissy Morris 509, Janet Sacco 505, Debbie Clark 476, Bridgett Mattes 466, June Heath 461, Renee Quick 436, Meagan Kopp 417, Stephanie Siracusa 411
Starlite Juniors
Michael Jesmer 599, Matt Fritz 582, Jacob Wawrzaszek 568, Parker Miller 561, Nick Balog 553, Matthew Ward 552, Matthew Smith-Young 548, James Wilkes 532, Alex Guzewicz 510, Dominic Capone 500
Kaylee Hodson 716, Colleen Jump 581, Keri Jesmer 539, Amber Pidlychak 492, Makayla Smith 488, Jamilyn Casbarro 447, Brianna Sepulveda 434, Emily Iversen 413, Jenna Jump 400, Grace Wiseman 387
Starlite Pee Wees
Chevy Gallup 171, Alexander Hartle 165, Boaz Main 157, Jaxon Bouma 157
Joobie Leone 139, Isabella Simpson 131, Emily Hearns 106
Roland Carnicelli Memorial Mixed League
Amy Pidlypchak 518, Chick Pidlypchak 507, Sam Savery 465, Brenda Lehtonen 430
Ed Hall 667, Dan Snyder 599, Angelo Ventura 577