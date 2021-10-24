Cayuga County-area bowling scores for the week of Oct. 24

FALCON LANES
Auburn Seniors
Karen Nadherny 465, Peg Gilmore 464, Theresa Smithler 409, Marlene Rigby 396, Patricia Robinson 364, Carolyn Joy 360, Darlene Treat 355, Shirley Barber 354, Clara Stechuchak 346
Paul Roche 645, Vince Preuss 572, John Chomyk 570, Gary McCartney 552, Rick Sarnicola, 505, Orie Seamans 491, Don Young 450, Ray Parkis 449, Al Prosser 445, Jim Partridge 443, Neal Taylor 434, Gregg Carpenter 421
RAINBOW LANES
Bill Stanley Memorial League
Tom Knapp 774, Tom Lloyd 749, Kevin Mead 721, Todd Wilcox 698, Lou Tabone 675, Jeff Farrelly 644, Barry Marginean 643, Tim Schneider 642, Todd Fenchel 638, Mikayla Guernsey 637, JT Locastro 629, Joe Traver Jr. 622, Dave Minor Jr. 620, Gavin Dennis 613, Shawn Demarse 600
Thursday Morning Pastimes
Peg Gilmore 467, Pennie Youells 460, Lori Hamel 445, Nancy Carey 437, Patti Loran 412, Marge McDonald 388, Cheryl Pratt 382, Theresa Smithler 382, Darlene Treat 378, Donna Moore 374
STARLITE LANES
Hit-N-Miss
Chris Kustyn 616, Rick Balloni 605, Dennis Vanslyke 506
Alexis Hughes 510, Debbie Clark 457, Kim Rooker 432
Friday Nite Mixed
Michael Suarez 702, Cliff Kopp 682, Tom Waters 676, Tim Pidlypchak 669, Tim Springstead 662
Becca Young 695, Renee Quick 526, Stacey Finnigan 510, Meagan Kopp 510
Roland Carnicelli Memorial Mixed League
Ed Hall 661, Todd Lehtonen 583, Ernie Rooker 580
Amy Pidlypchak 538, Keri Jesmer 457, Ashley Lehtonen 425
Starlite Juniors
Brody Ryan 669, Ethan Reitema 592, Jared Wilkes 546, Caleb Pidlypchak 542, Parker Miller 534, Dominic Capone 524
Colleen Jump 598, Bethany Jump 552, Caroline Smead 535, Jenna Jump 485, Marissa Capone 455
Starlite Pee Wees
Carson Kindred 211, Jaxon Bouma 205, Nick Kustyn 183, Joobie Leone 178