Cayuga County-area bowling scores for the week of Sept. 13

FALCON LANES
Auburn Seniors
Shari Parkis 407, Clara Stechuchak 404, Peg Gilmore 382, Darlene Treat 379, Erika Hollier 372, Theresa Smithler 342, Patricia Robinson 332
Paul Roche 570, John Chomyk 526, Gary McCartney 496, Gregg Carpenter 476, Rick Sarnicola 456, Vince Preuss 446, John barber 443, Don Young 415, Frank Lumb 410, Jim Partridge 375
RAINBOW LANES
Thursday Morning Pastimes
Lori Hamel 427, Theresa Smithler 406, Nancy Carey 406, Peg Kent 368, Peg Gilmore 363, Charlene Wood 362, Sue Foster 353, Misty Youells 352, Brenda Youells 349, Kathy Benedict 344
Bill Stanley Memorial League
Barry Marginean 741, Mick Pucino 737, Justin lasher 682, Greg Spinelli 670, Zack Bobbett 666, Kevin Mead 655, Bob Dellostritto 642, Tom Sciortino 632, Chuck Tabone 631, Chris Plis 631, Mike Smith 627, Kyle Bower 627, Pat Donahue 626, Chad Bodner 624, Matt Fritz 624, Todd Fenchel 605, Louie Bower 603, Becca Young 602, Tom Winslow 600