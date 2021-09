Cayuga County-area local and TV sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 17

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Second Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands, 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore., 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif., 6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped), 9:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

ESPN2 — John Curtis (La.) at Edna Karr (La.), 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Bishop Gorman (Nev.) at Hamilton (Ariz.), 10 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

FS2 — LUX Fight League: 16 Challenge, Mexico City, 7 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — LA Dodgers at Cincinnati OR Philadelphia at NY Mets, 7 p.m.