Cayuga County-area local and TV sports schedule for Monday, Sept. 20
agate

Cayuga County-area local and TV sports schedule for Monday, Sept. 20

  • Updated
LOCAL

Monday, Sept. 20

BOYS SOCCER

Moravia at Otselic Valley, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Southern Cayuga at Dryden, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Cortland at Weedsport, 4:30 p.m.

East Syracuse Minoa at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Moravia at Port Byron, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

Auburn at East Syracuse Minoa, 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Skaneateles at Westhill, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Auburn at Homer, 6 p.m.

Moravia at Southern Cayuga, 6:30 p.m.

Union Springs at Groton, 6:30 p.m.

ON TV

Monday

NFL FOOTBALL

ESPN — Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Detroit at Green Bay (Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli), 8:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Rosemont, Ill., 7 p.m.

