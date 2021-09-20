Cayuga County-area local and TV sports schedule for Monday, Sept. 20

LOCAL
Monday, Sept. 20
BOYS SOCCER
Moravia at Otselic Valley, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Southern Cayuga at Dryden, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Cortland at Weedsport, 4:30 p.m.
East Syracuse Minoa at Auburn, 6 p.m.
Moravia at Port Byron, 7:30 p.m.
GOLF
Auburn at East Syracuse Minoa, 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Skaneateles at Westhill, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Auburn at Homer, 6 p.m.
Moravia at Southern Cayuga, 6:30 p.m.
Union Springs at Groton, 6:30 p.m.
ON TV
Monday
NFL FOOTBALL
ESPN — Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — Detroit at Green Bay (Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli), 8:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Rosemont, Ill., 7 p.m.