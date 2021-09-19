Cayuga County-area local and TV sports schedule for Sunday, Sept. 19

LOCAL
Monday, Sept. 20
BOYS SOCCER
Moravia at Otselic Valley, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Southern Cayuga at Dryden, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Cortland at Weedsport, 4:30 p.m.
East Syracuse Minoa at Auburn, 6 p.m.
Moravia at Port Byron, 7:30 p.m.
GOLF
Auburn at East Syracuse Minoa, 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Skaneateles at Westhill, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Auburn at Homer, 6 p.m.
Moravia at Southern Cayuga, 6:30 p.m.
Union Springs at Groton, 6:30 p.m.
ON TV
Sunday
AUTO RACING
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord N.C. (Taped), 10 a.m
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped), noon
CBSSN — GT World Challenge America: Rounds 9 & 10, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, 1 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord N.C., 2 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif., 3:30 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped), 6 p.m.
NBCSN — MotoGP: The Misano Grand Prix, Misano World Circuit, Misano Adriatico, Italy (Taped), 6 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped), 11 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped), 12 a.m. (Monday)
BOXING
FS1 — Maliek Montgomery vs. Aleem Jumakhonov (Super-Featherweights), Bakersfield, Calif., 10 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands, 7 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore., 3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif., 6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped), 9:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Turf Sprint and Calumet Turf Cup, Kentucky Downs, Franklin, Ky., 4:30 p.m.
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
NBC — PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Chaos LC, Championship, Washington, noon
MLB BASEBALL
TBS — LA Dodgers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
YES — Indians at NY Yankees, 1 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at San Francisco OR Chicago White Sox at Texas, 4 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at NY Mets, 7 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at NY Jets, 1 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Dallas at LA Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
NBC — Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
RODEO
CBSSN — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Championship Round, Newark N.J. (Taped), 8 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United, 9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Juventas, 2:40 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Orlando City SC at Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: LAFC at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey, 8 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Finals, 9 a.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Atlanta at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at Dallas, 5 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Monday
NFL FOOTBALL
ESPN — Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — Detroit at Green Bay (Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli), 8:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Rosemont, Ill., 7 p.m.