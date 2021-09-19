 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area local and TV sports schedule for Sunday, Sept. 19
Cayuga County-area local and TV sports schedule for Sunday, Sept. 19

LOCAL

Monday, Sept. 20

BOYS SOCCER

Moravia at Otselic Valley, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Southern Cayuga at Dryden, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Cortland at Weedsport, 4:30 p.m.

East Syracuse Minoa at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Moravia at Port Byron, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

Auburn at East Syracuse Minoa, 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Skaneateles at Westhill, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Auburn at Homer, 6 p.m.

Moravia at Southern Cayuga, 6:30 p.m.

Union Springs at Groton, 6:30 p.m.

ON TV

Sunday

AUTO RACING

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord N.C. (Taped), 10 a.m

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped), noon

CBSSN — GT World Challenge America: Rounds 9 & 10, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, 1 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord N.C., 2 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif., 3:30 p.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped), 6 p.m.

NBCSN — MotoGP: The Misano Grand Prix, Misano World Circuit, Misano Adriatico, Italy (Taped), 6 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped), 11 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped), 12 a.m. (Monday)

BOXING

FS1 — Maliek Montgomery vs. Aleem Jumakhonov (Super-Featherweights), Bakersfield, Calif., 10 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands, 7 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore., 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif., 6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped), 9:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Turf Sprint and Calumet Turf Cup, Kentucky Downs, Franklin, Ky., 4:30 p.m.

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

NBC — PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Chaos LC, Championship, Washington, noon

MLB BASEBALL

TBS — LA Dodgers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

YES — Indians at NY Yankees, 1 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at San Francisco OR Chicago White Sox at Texas, 4 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at NY Mets, 7 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at NY Jets, 1 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Dallas at LA Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

RODEO

CBSSN — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Championship Round, Newark N.J. (Taped), 8 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United, 9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Juventas, 2:40 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Orlando City SC at Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LAFC at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey, 8 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Finals, 9 a.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Atlanta at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at Dallas, 5 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday

NFL FOOTBALL

ESPN — Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Detroit at Green Bay (Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli), 8:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Rosemont, Ill., 7 p.m.

