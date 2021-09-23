 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area local and TV sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 23
LOCAL

Thursday

BOYS SOCCER

Moravia at Marathon, 4:30 p.m.

Groton at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.

Jordan-Elbridge at Homer, 5 p.m.

Fulton at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Union Springs/Port Byron at Lansing, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Union Springs/Port Byron at Marathon, 4:30 p.m.

Jordan-Elbridge at APW, 5 p.m.

Auburn at Fulton, 6:30 p.m.

Cato-Meridian at Fabius-Pompey, 6:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Marathon at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Jordan-Elbridge at CBA/DeWitt, 3:30 p.m.

Skaneateles at LaFayette, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Manlius Pebble Hill at Jordan-Elbridge, 4:30 p.m.

 

ON TV

Thursday

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPN — Marshall at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — The Ryder Cup: Opening Ceremony, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis., 5 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (Game 1), 1 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at San Diego OR Atlanta at Arizona (Joined in Progress), 4 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia OR Washington at Cincinnati (Joined in Progress), 7 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at LA Angels, 10 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

NFLN — Carolina at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS2 — CONCACAF League: FC Santa Lucia vs. Deportivo Saprissa, Round of 16 1st Leg, Guatemala City, 8 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: CD Universitario vs. FC Motagua, Round of 16 1st Leg, La Chorrera, Panama, 10 p.m.

SWIMMING

CBSSN — ISL: Match 9, Naples, Italy, 2 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds, 4 p.m.

TRIATHLON

CBSSN — Super League: Championship Series, London (Taped), 7 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

ESPN2 — Playoff: Dallas at Chicago, First Round, Single Elimination, 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: New York at Phoenix, First Round, Single Elimination, 10 p.m.

