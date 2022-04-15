Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Friday, April 15

LOCAL

Friday, April 15

BASEBALL

Moravia at Cortland, 12 p.m.

Auburn at West Genesee, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Cato-Meridian at Port Byron, 2 p.m.

ON TV

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

NBATV — FAP vs. Cape Town (Taped), 12 p.m.

NBATV — Cobra Sport vs. Cape Town, 1:30 p.m.

AUTO RACING

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn., 3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn., 4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn., 5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn., 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ESPNU — Michigan at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington, 5 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Iowa, 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at UCLA, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

ESPNU — NC Central at Norfolk St., 11 a.m.

ESPNU — Alabama St. at Jackson St., 1 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Missouri, 1 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville, 5 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at UConn, 7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Oregon at Arizona, 8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington, 9 p.m.

ESPNU — UC San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at California, 11 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., 3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Third Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii, 7 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

SHO — Bellator 277: A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Freire (Featherweights), San Jose, Calif., 10 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at NY Mets OR Minnesota at Boston (2 p.m.), 1 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:40 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Play-In Round: New Orleans at LA Clippers, 10 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Houston at Kansas City, Group C, 8 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Lichtman vs. Team Drews, Dallas, 7 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas, 10 p.m.

