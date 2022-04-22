Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Friday, April 22

LOCAL
Friday, April 22
BASEBALL
Fulton at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.
Moravia at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Union Springs at Groton, 4:30 p.m.
Jordan-Elbridge at Cazenovia, 5 p.m.
Southern Cayuga at Elmira Heights, 5 p.m.
Weedsport at Port Byron, 7 p.m.
Skaneateles vs. Utica Proctor, at OCC, 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Southern Cayuga at Union Springs, 4:30 p.m.
West Genesee at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.
Jordan-Elbridge at Skaneateles, 5 p.m.
Weedsport at Port Byron, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
People are also reading…
LaFayette at Jordan-Elbridge, 7 p.m.
Skaneateles at Homer, 7 p.m.
GOLF
Auburn at East Syracuse Minoa, 3:30 p.m.
Groton at Southern Cayuga, 3:30 p.m.
Marathon at Union Springs/Port Byron, 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Central Square at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.
Trumansburg at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.
Union Springs/Port Byron at Lansing, 4:30 p.m.
ON TV
Friday, April 22
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy, 7:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy, 10:55 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., 5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Houston, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy, 6:25 a.m. (Saturday)
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
ESPNU — Syracuse at Boston College, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
ESPNU — Arkansas at Florida, 8 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Second Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain, 8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, First Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas, noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., 3:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Second Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOYS)
ESPNU — High School Showcase: Garden City (N.Y.) vs. Mount Sinai (N.Y.), South Huntington, N.Y., 2 p.m.
ESPNU — High School Showcase: St. John's (D.C.) vs. St. Anthony's (N.Y.), South Huntington, N.Y., 4 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
SHO — Bellator 278 Main Card: Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche (Flyweights), Honolulu, 10 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Atlanta, Game 3, 7:10 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Chicago, Game 3, 8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 3, 9:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NHLN — Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
USFL FOOTBALL
USA — Michigan vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala., 8 p.m.