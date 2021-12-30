Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 31

ON TV
Friday, Dec. 31
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
CBSSN — Hofstra at Elon, 12 p.m.
SECN — High Point at Kentucky, 12 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan, 12 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Washington St., 10 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPN — The Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Rutgers, Jacksonville, Fla., 11 a.m.
CBS — The Sun Bowl: Washington St. vs. Cent. Michigan, El, Paso, Texas, 12 p.m.
ESPN — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (Command Center), 3:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (All-22), 3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (SkyCast), 3:30 p.m.
SECN — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (Alabama Radio), 3:30 p.m.
ESPN — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami, 7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (Command Center), 7:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (All-22), 7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (SkyCast), 7:30 p.m.
SECN — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (Georgia Radio), 7:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Portland at LA Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage, 6 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage, 6 a.m. (Saturday)