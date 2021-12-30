 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 31

ON TV

Friday, Dec. 31

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

CBSSN — Hofstra at Elon, 12 p.m.

SECN — High Point at Kentucky, 12 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan, 12 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Washington St., 10 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPN — The Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Rutgers, Jacksonville, Fla., 11 a.m.

CBS — The Sun Bowl: Washington St. vs. Cent. Michigan, El, Paso, Texas, 12 p.m.

ESPN — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (Command Center), 3:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (All-22), 3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (SkyCast), 3:30 p.m.

SECN — The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, Arlington, Texas (Alabama Radio), 3:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (Command Center), 7:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (All-22), 7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (SkyCast), 7:30 p.m.

SECN — The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, Miami (Georgia Radio), 7:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Portland at LA Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage, 6 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

