Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Friday, Feb. 4

LOCAL

Friday, Feb. 4

(Schedule subject to change due to weather postponements)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Marathon at Southern Cayuga 6 p.m.

Oswego at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

SIT at Jordan-Elbridge, 6:30 p.m.

Port Byron at Cato-Meridian, 7 p.m.

Union Springs at Groton, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jordan-Elbridge at APW, 6:30 p.m.

Auburn at Oswego, 6:45 p.m.

Groton at Union Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cayuga at Marathon, 7:30 p.m.

Whitney Point at Moravia, 7:30 p.m.

ON TV

Friday, Feb. 4

BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Brown vs. Team Russell, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Harrison vs. Team Cloud, Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

ESPNU — Dartmouth at Yale, 5 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Bonaventure at Richmond, 6 p.m.

CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at Akron, 6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Quinnipiac at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Toledo at Ball St., 9 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor, 8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

SECN — Florida at Missouri, 7 p.m.

SECN — W. Michigan & North Carolina at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Utah at UCLA, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

CBSSN — St. Cloud St. at Denver, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

ACCN — Robert Morris at Duke, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Second Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, 3 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Second Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, 6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Second Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (Taped), 9:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., 3 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 3 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Dallas, 10:15 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

ESPN — NHL Skills Competition: From Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

OLYMPICS

NBC — The XXIV Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony: From Beijing, 6:30 a.m.

NBC — The XXIV Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony: From Beijing (Taped), 8 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Quarterfinals, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Quarterfinals, 1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0