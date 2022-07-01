 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Friday, July 1

ON TV

Friday, July 1

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS2 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Carlton, 5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Geelong, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

AUTO RACING

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England, 7:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England, 10:55 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis., 5:30 p.m.

CYCLING

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, Individual Time-Trial - 8.1 miles, Copenhagen, Denmark, 9:30 a.m.

GOLF

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland, 8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL'S)

ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: TBD, Championship, Columbia, Md., 6 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ESPN — PFL 6 Main Card: Welterweights & Women's Lightweights, Atlanta, 8 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Chicago Cubs OR Tampa Bay at Toronto (3 p.m.), 2 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Dominican Republic vs. Guatemala, Semifinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras, 6 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Honduras, Semifinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras, 9 p.m.

TENNIS

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, 6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, 11 a.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

CBSSN — Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

