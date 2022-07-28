 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Friday, July 29

  • 0
TV Remote Control
Deposit photos

ON TV

Friday, July 29

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Fremantle, 6 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Greater Western Sydney at Sydney, 12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at Geelong, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

AUTO RACING

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, 7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, 10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — W Series: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, 1:15 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice & Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis, 3 p.m.

People are also reading…

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, 4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Reese's 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, 6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, 9 p.m.

CFL FOOTBALL

ESPN2 — British Columbia at Saskatchewan, 9 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Second Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England, 7 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland, 10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, 3 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S. Junior Amateur: Semifinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore., 6 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga, 1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga, 3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga, 4:30 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Diego OR Texas at LA Angels, 9:30 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

ESPN2 — English League: Burnley at Huddersfield Town, Championship, 2:55 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca at Juárez, 9:55 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Seattle at LAFC,11 p.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

FS2 — The America Cup: Argentina vs. Paraguay, Third-Place Match, Armenia, Colombia, 7:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Chidester, Rosemont, Ill.,7 p.m.

TBT BASKETBALL

ESPN — TBT Tournament: Blue Collar U vs. Heartfire, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio, 7 p.m.

ESPN — TBT Tournament: Red Scare vs. Best Virginia, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio, 9 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals,5 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Quarterfinals, 7 p.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals, 6 a.m. (Friday)

WNBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Las Vegas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

CBSSN — New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News