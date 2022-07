Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Friday, July 8

LOCAL

Friday, July 8

PGCBL BASEBALL

Jamestown at Auburn, 7 p.m.

ON TV

Friday, July 8

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Fremantle at St. Kilda, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

AUTO RACING

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, 7:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, 10:55 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dawn 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, 5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, 6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

CFL FOOTBALL

ESPNEWS — Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 9:30 p.m.

CYCLING

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 7, 109 miles, Tomblaine to La Planche des Belles Filles, France, 8 a.m.

GOLF

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, 8:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio, 1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Second Round, Keene Trace Golf Club - Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky., 4 p.m.

GOLF — American Century Championship: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev. (Taped), 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL'S)

ESPNU — GEICO Run 4 the Roses Classic (Nike EYBL - U-17 Championship): TBD, Louisville, Ky., 6 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Run 4 the Roses Classic (Elite 40 - U-17 Championship): TBD, Louisville, Ky., 8 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

ESPN — MLB All-Star Starters Reveal, 7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at San Diego (9:40 p.m.), 10 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPNU — Summer League: Dallas vs. Chicago, Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: San Antonio vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas, 5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Charlotte vs. Indiana, Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Golden State vs. New York, Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Denver vs. Minnesota, Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: Phoenix vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — 2022 NHL Draft: Rounds 2-7, Montreal, Quebec, 11 a.m.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Newcastle, 5:30 a.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

ESPN — MLS: D.C. United at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC, 10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana, 10 p.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Denmark, Group B, London, 2:30 p.m.

FS2 — The America Cup First Round: Bolivia vs. Ecuador, Group A, Cali, Colombia, 5 p.m.

FS1 — The America Cup First Round: Colombia vs. Paraguay, Group A, Cali, Colombia, 7:50 p.m.

TENNIS

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London, 8 a.m.