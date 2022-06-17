 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Friday, June 17

TV Remote Control
Deposit photos

LOCAL

Friday, June 17

PGCBL BASEBALL

Auburn at Jamestown, 6:30 p.m.

ON TV

Friday, June 17

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at St. Kilda, 5:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at Greater Western Sydney, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

AUTO RACING

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada, 1:55 p.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada, 4:55 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn., 8 p.m.

CFL FOOTBALL

ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ESPN — College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, Game 1, Omaha, Neb., 2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Notre Dame vs. Texas, Game 2, Omaha, Neb., 7 p.m.

GOLF

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass., 9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich., 3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass., 4 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ESPN — PFL 4 Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, Atlanta, 10 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — MLB Draft Combine: From San Diego, 12 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

WNBA BASKETBALL

CBSSN — Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

