Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Friday, June 17

LOCAL
Friday, June 17
PGCBL BASEBALL
Auburn at Jamestown, 6:30 p.m.
ON TV
Friday, June 17
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at St. Kilda, 5:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at Greater Western Sydney, 5 a.m. (Saturday)
AUTO RACING
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada, 1:55 p.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada, 4:55 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn., 8 p.m.
CFL FOOTBALL
ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
ESPN — College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, Game 1, Omaha, Neb., 2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: Notre Dame vs. Texas, Game 2, Omaha, Neb., 7 p.m.
GOLF
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass., 9:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich., 3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass., 4 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
ESPN — PFL 4 Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, Atlanta, 10 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — MLB Draft Combine: From San Diego, 12 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals, 5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals, 6 a.m. (Saturday)
WNBA BASKETBALL
CBSSN — Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.