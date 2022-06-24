 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Friday, June 24

  • 0
TV Remote Control
Deposit photos

LOCAL

Friday, June 24

PGCBL BASEBALL

Auburn at Geneva, 7 p.m.

ON TV

Friday, June 24

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Hawthorn at Western, 5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Richmond at Geelong, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Sydney, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

AUTO RACING

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn., 4 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn., 5:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn., 6:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn., 8 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped), 10:30 p.m.

CFL FOOTBALL

ESPN2 — Hamilton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, 6:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Second Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md., 11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa. (Taped), 10:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

ESPN2 — PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.

MIXED MARITAL ARTS

ESPN — PFL 5 Main Card: Featherweights & Heavyweights, Atlanta, 8 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 282 Main Card: Gegard Mousasi vs. Johnny Eblen (Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn., 9 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Miami OR Boston at Cleveland (7 p.m.), 6:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 5, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Zerkle, San Diego, 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team O'Toole vs. Team Zerkle, San Diego, 9:30 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals, 6 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

CNBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 2, Eugene, Ore., 10 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

CBSSN — New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News