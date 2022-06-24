Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Friday, June 24

LOCAL
Friday, June 24
PGCBL BASEBALL
Auburn at Geneva, 7 p.m.
ON TV
Friday, June 24
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Hawthorn at Western, 5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Richmond at Geelong, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Sydney, 5 a.m. (Saturday)
AUTO RACING
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn., 4 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn., 5:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn., 6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn., 8 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped), 10:30 p.m.
CFL FOOTBALL
ESPN2 — Hamilton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, 6:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Second Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md., 11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., 3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa. (Taped), 10:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
ESPN2 — PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.
MIXED MARITAL ARTS
ESPN — PFL 5 Main Card: Featherweights & Heavyweights, Atlanta, 8 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 282 Main Card: Gegard Mousasi vs. Johnny Eblen (Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn., 9 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Miami OR Boston at Cleveland (7 p.m.), 6:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 5, 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Zerkle, San Diego, 7 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team O'Toole vs. Team Zerkle, San Diego, 9:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals, 6 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
CNBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 2, Eugene, Ore., 10 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
CBSSN — New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.