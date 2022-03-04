Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Friday, March 4

ON TV
AUTO RACING
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Victoria's Voice Foundation 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
ESPN — Buffalo at Kent St., 6 p.m.
CBSSN — Bowling Green at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Richmond at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Murray St., Semifinal, Evansville, Ind., 8 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Belmont, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind., 10:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
FS1 — Utah St. at San Jose St., 11 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
ESPNEWS — Penn at Princeton, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
ESPN2 — Michigan at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
CBSSN — St. Cloud St. at Minn. Duluth, 8:30 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, 10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, First Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif., 6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Sentosa, Singapore, 11 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 3 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:45 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Phoenix, 10:05 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Running Backs, Offensive Linemen and Special Teams, Indianapolis, 4 p.m.
PARALYMPICS
USA — Para Biathlon (Men's & Women's 6km Sitting), 9 p.m.
USA — Para Alpine Skiing (Men's & Women's Downhill), 10:10 p.m.
USA — Women's Para Biathlon (6km Standing), 11:05 p.m.
USA — Men's Para Alpine Skiing (Downhill) (Taped), 11:30 p.m.
USA — Sled Hockey (U.S. vs. Canada), 12:05 a.m. (Saturday)
RUGBY (MEN'S)
FS2 — MLR: NOLA at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA Quarterfinals, 11:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Colombia; Monterrey-WTA Quarterfinals, 4 p.m.