Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Friday, May 27

LOCAL

Friday, May 27

TRACK AND FIELD

Auburn at East Syracuse Minoa, Section III Class A championships, 4 p.m.

ON TV

Friday, May 27

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

NBATV — Zamalek vs. F.A.P, Third-Place Game, Kigali, Rwanda, 12 p.m.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Greater Western Sydney at Brisbane, 11:30 p.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at West Coast, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco, 7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco, 10:55 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., 1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., 3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., 6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb., 10 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb., 2 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Fourth Round, Hoover, Ala., 4 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb., 6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., 6 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Fourth Round, Hoover, Ala., 7:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:45 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb., 10 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Baltimore, 3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Boston College vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Baltimore, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Arizona at Mississippi St., Starkville Super Regional, Game 1, 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Florida at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 1, 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UCF at Oklahoma, Norman Super Regional, Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Texas, Fayetteville Super Regional, Game 2, Fayetteville, Ark., 6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern at Arizona St., Tempe Super Regional, Game 1, 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. Clemson, Stillwater Super Regional, Game 2, Stillwater, Okla., 9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. at Stanford, Stanford Super Regional, Game 1, 10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Duke at UCLA, Los Angeles Super Regional, Game 1, 11 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Second Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands, 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich., 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas, 4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Day 3, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 3 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 6, 8:40 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at St. Louis, Game 6, 8 p.m.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane, 5:50 a.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

CBSSN — NWSL: Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

