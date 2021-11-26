Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Friday, Nov. 26

ON TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Paradise Island, Bahamas, 11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.
ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas, 1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: Syracuse vs. Auburn, 5th Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas, 4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., 4:30 p.m.
FS2 — N. Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m.
ACCN — Lehigh at Virginia, 7 p.m.
CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Penn St. vs. LSU, Semifinal, Niceville, Fla., 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, 7th Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas, 7 p.m.
ESPNU — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
SECN — North Florida at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Anaheim, Calif., 9 p.m.
FS2 — Las Vegas Invitational: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
SECN — Wichita St. at Missouri, 9 p.m.
CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Wake Forest vs. Oregon St., Semifinal, Niceville, Fla., 9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Continental Tire Challenge: Duke vs. Gonzaga, Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy: TBD, Championship, Anaheim, Calif., 11:30 p.m.
FS1 — Las Vegas Invitational: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
CBS — Boise St. at San Diego St., noon
CBSSN — Ohio at Bowling Green, noon
ESPNU — E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, noon
FOX — Kansas St. at Texas, noon
FS1 — Utah St. at New Mexico, 1 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m.
ABC — Cincinnati at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
CBS — Missouri at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN — South Florida at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
FOX — Colorado at Utah, 4 p.m.
FS1 — TCU at Iowa St., 4:30 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m.
FS1 — Washington St. at Washington, 8 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Spain Open, Second Round, Los Naranjos Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (Taped), 2:30 p.m.
TBS, TNT, TRUTV — The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
NBCSN — UVU Tip-off Classic: Real Salt Lake Academy (Utah) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), Orem, Utah, 6:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Milwaukee at Denver, 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
ABC — NY Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
FS2 — International Friendly: Australia vs. U.S., Sydney Olympic Park, Australia, 11 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — WTT: Chicago vs. New York, San Diego vs. Springfield, Indian Wells, Calif., 6 p.m.