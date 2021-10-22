Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 22

LOCAL
Friday, Oct. 22
FOOTBALL
Beaver River at Cato-Meridian, 7 p.m.
Jordan-Elbridge at Tully, 7 p.m.
Thousand Islands at Weedsport, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Southern Cayuga at Trumansburg, Section IV playoffs, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Auburn at East Syracuse Minoa, Section III playoffs, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Auburn at Fulton, 6 p.m.
Dryden at Southern Cayuga, 6:30 p.m.
Union Springs at Lansing, 6:30 p.m.
ON TV
Friday, Oct. 22
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, 12:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, 3:55 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St., 3 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Boston College, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at UConn, 6 p.m.
ESPNU — Columbia at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at UCF, 7 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado St. at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
BTN — Penn St. at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Utah, 8 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Kentucky, 9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at UCLA, 10 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING
NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Second Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain, 7:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va., 2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea (Taped), 6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Third Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan, 11:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
NBCSN — FIG: World Championships, Kitakyushu, Japan (Taped), 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
ESPNU — Berkeley Prep (Fla.) at Newman (La.), 9 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 6, 8 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Phoenix at LA Lakers, 10:05 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, 10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Arsenal, 3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, 3 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS
TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Quarterfinals, 4 a.m.
TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Quarterfinals, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Semifinals, 5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Semifinals, 6 a.m. (Saturday)