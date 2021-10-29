 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 29

LOCAL

Friday, Oct. 29

CROSS COUNTRY

Moravia, Southern Cayuga at Marathon, 4 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Canastota at Skaneateles, Section III playoffs, 6:30 p.m.

Auburn at Indian River, Section III playoffs, 7 p.m.

Herkimer at Cato-Meridian, Section III playoffs, 7 p.m.

Moravia at Groton, 7 p.m.

Sauquoit Valley at Weedsport, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Skaneateles vs. Clinton, Section III playoffs, at SUNY Cortland, 7:30 p.m.

ON TV

Friday, Oct. 28

AUTO RACING

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

SECN — Exhibition: Kentucky Wesleyan at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Championship: From South Bend, Ind., 10 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Championship: From Columbia, Mo., 11 a.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Men's Championship: From Salt Lake City, 12 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Women's Championship: From Salt Lake City, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville, 3 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Iowa, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPNU — Princeton at Cornell, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Navy at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at Nevada, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

BTN — Notre Dame at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

ESPNU — Notre Dame at North Carolina, 4:30 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Clemson, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

ACCN — Notre Dame at Duke, 5 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon, 9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club; (Faldo Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda, 1:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

ESPNU — Clackamas (Ore.) at Central Catholic (Ore.), 10 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.

FS2 — Victoria Derby Day: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Australia, 11:30 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

FOX — World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 3, 8 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Charlotte at Miami, 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Denver, 10:05 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Quarterfinals, 6 a.m.

