Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 8
agate

TV Remote Control
Deposit photos

LOCAL

Friday, Oct. 8

FOOTBALL

Auburn at West Genesee, 6 p.m.

Cato-Meridian at Onondaga, 7 p.m.

Hannibal at Port Byron/Union Springs, 7 p.m.

Weedsport at South Lewis, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Marathon at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.

Marcellus at Skaneateles, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Moravia at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.

Union Springs/Port Byron at Whitney Point, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Marathon at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.

Cazenovia at Auburn, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Cato-Meridian at Auburn, 6 p.m.

ON TV

Friday, Oct. 8

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, 4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, 7:55 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Dallas (Taped), 10:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

CBSSN — Charlotte at FIU, 7 p.m.

ESPN — Temple at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Morgan St. at Howard, 8 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

ACCN — NC State at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

ESPNU — Oklahoma at TCU, 3 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Penn St., 7 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan, 9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at UCLA, 11 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Open de España, Second Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, 8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Junior League Championship: First Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz., 11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Second Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J., 12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla., 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

ESPNU — St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) at Middletown (Del.), 5 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Darley Alcibiades and Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky., 5 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — A.L. Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston, Game 2, 2 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay, Game 2, 7 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 1, 9:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Preseason: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — Preseason: Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Winnipeg at Calgary (Joined in Progress), 10 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Czech Republic vs. Wales, Prague, Czechia, 2:30 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 1 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

ESPN2 — Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Semifinal, Game 5, 9 p.m.

