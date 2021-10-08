Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 8

LOCAL
Friday, Oct. 8
FOOTBALL
Auburn at West Genesee, 6 p.m.
Cato-Meridian at Onondaga, 7 p.m.
Hannibal at Port Byron/Union Springs, 7 p.m.
Weedsport at South Lewis, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Marathon at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.
Marcellus at Skaneateles, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Moravia at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.
Union Springs/Port Byron at Whitney Point, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Marathon at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.
Cazenovia at Auburn, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cato-Meridian at Auburn, 6 p.m.
ON TV
Friday, Oct. 8
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, 4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, 7:55 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Dallas (Taped), 10:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, 4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
CBSSN — Charlotte at FIU, 7 p.m.
ESPN — Temple at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
ESPNU — Morgan St. at Howard, 8 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
ACCN — NC State at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
ESPNU — Oklahoma at TCU, 3 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Penn St., 7 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan, 9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at UCLA, 11 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Open de España, Second Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, 8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Junior League Championship: First Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz., 11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Second Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J., 12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla., 3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
ESPNU — St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) at Middletown (Del.), 5 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Darley Alcibiades and Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky., 5 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — A.L. Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston, Game 2, 2 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 1, 4:30 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay, Game 2, 7 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 1, 9:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Preseason: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NHLN — Preseason: Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Winnipeg at Calgary (Joined in Progress), 10 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Czech Republic vs. Wales, Prague, Czechia, 2:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 1 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
ESPN2 — Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Semifinal, Game 5, 9 p.m.