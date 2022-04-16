Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Saturday, April 16

LOCAL

Saturday, April 16

SOFTBALL

Skaneateles at Solvay, 2 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Skaneateles vs. Columbia, at Herkimer, 12 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Auburn at Pittsford, 3 p.m.

ON TV

AUTO RACING

NBC — AMA Supercross: Round 14, Atlanta, 3 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn., 4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn., 6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn., 8 p.m.

BOWLING

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped), 1 p.m.

BOXING

SHO — WBA Showtime Championship Main Card: Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis (Welterweights), Arlington, Texas, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SECN — Kentucky at Missouri, 2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA, 7 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE BOWLING

ESPNU — NCAA Championship: TBD, Final, Columbus, Ohio, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ACCN — Miami Spring Game: From Miami Gardens, Fla., 12 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. Spring Game: From Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia Spring Game: From Athens, Ga., 1 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest Spring Game: From Winston-Salem, N.C., 2 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. Spring Game: From East Lansing, Mich., 2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. Spring Game: From Corvallis, Ore., 2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech Spring Game: From Blacksburg, Va., 4 p.m.

ACCN — Duke Spring Game: From Durham, N.C., 6 p.m.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

ABC — NCAA Championships: Final, Fort Worth, Texas, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

CBSSN — Boston U. at Loyola (Md.), 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Rutgers at Michigan, 12 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Maryland, 4 p.m.

ESPNU — Syracuse at North Carolina, 4 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn St. at Johns Hopkins, 6 p.m.

ACCN — Quinnipiac at Virginia, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SECN — South Carolina at LSU, 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Tennessee, 2 p.m.

CBSSN — St. John's at DePaul, 2:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona, 3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington, 5 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Alabama, 5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia at Missouri, 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kentucky at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., 1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., 3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii, 7 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 5:30 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad (Welterweights), Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Arizona at NY Mets, 1 p.m.

FS1 — Atlanta at San Diego, 4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Chicago Cubs at Colorado (8 p.m.), 7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at LA Dodgers OR Houston at Seattle (Joined in Progress), 10 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Utah at Dallas, Game 1, 1:10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 1, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Philadelphia, Game 1, 6 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Golden State, Game 1, 8:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Boston, 12:30 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

CNBC — European Champions Cup: Montpellier at Harlequins (Taped), 3 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Austin at Dallas, 9 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur, 7:30 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: Brentford at Watford, 10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester United, 10 a.m.

FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Seattle, 10 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

TRACK AND FIELD

CNBC — USATF: The Golden Games at the Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif., 5 p.m.

USFL FOOTBALL

FOX — New Jersey vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala., 7:30 p.m.

NBC — New Jersey vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala., 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas, 10 p.m.

